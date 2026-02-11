Team Finland looks to kick off men's hockey with a bang vs. Slovakia

The men's hockey tournament is underway today, with Team Finland taking on Slovakia in the first game of the Winter Olympics. It's a bit early for a puck drop for Stars' fans who want to root for their favorite Finnish players, but we will have coverage of that on Blackout Dallas and on our Twitter and Facebook pages. With all the Finnish hockey players the Stars have had over the years, you can feel like Texas is a second home for Finnish people. It's how the Stars have been so good with drafting them over the years.

Today's game will feature players like Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen going up against Simon Nemec and Juraj Slafkovský. While Slovakia is not riddled with NHL Players, don't be surprised if they give Team Finland a run for their money. With the number of non-NHL players on Slovakia's roster, it could trip up Finland since they aren't used to going up against them often. Here are the four keys to today's game against Finland and Slovakia.

Team Finland vs. Team Slovakia Preview: 4. Feed the Moose

First off, Team Finland has got to get Mikko Rantanen the puck early on in the first period. The only way Finland kicks off the tournament with a win is by making sure moose buries Slovakia in a deficit they can't climb their way out of. Stars fans remember what he did to the Colorado Avalanche in the final period of Game 7 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals. That's the type of energy that Rantanen needs to bring to the table today. Just get out of his way and let him do his magic.

Team Finland vs. Team Slovakia Preview: 2. Shut down Juraj Slafkovský

One of the main players that Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen have to shut down is Juraj Slafkovský. Both of them know what Slafkovský brings to the table, since the Stars have already faced the Canadiens this season. I'm sure that Lindell and Heiskanen will provide valuable insight on the ice and in the locker room on how to shut him down as a scoring threat. If Finland can contain Slafkovský's offense this morning, they will be 1-0 as the tournament gets underway.

Team Finland vs. Team Slovakia Preview: 1. Hit 21 on the tables

Lastly, I want to see Roope Hintz gel on the top line with Mikko Rantanen and Mikael Granlund. Slovakia will definitely cover Hintz because he's such a good two-way forward. However, I want Hintz to be able to shed the defense around him and score a couple of goals this morning. He is the Ace of Spades in Dallas, and he needs to teach his fellow teammates how to hit 21 at the tables. Seeing Hintz thrive with a current and former teammate is the main key to today's game against Slovakia.