Team USA had its ups and downs against Latvia this afternoon

Team USA finally got its first game underway this afternoon, taking on Latvia. Many hockey writers expect that we are on a collision course for a Team USA vs. Team Canada gold-medal match in both men's and women's hockey. Latvia did all they could to keep the game close in the first period by challenging two goals. Both challenges were successful, keeping it a 1-1 game going into the second period. That's when Team USA decided to get things going on offense.

Jake Oettinger and Team USA would go on to win 5-1 over Latvia this afternoon. While it wasn't a perfect game, Team USA had strong puck possession and kept it in Latvia's zone for most of the game. That was the reason the United States escaped Latvia's upset bid this afternoon, along with the second-period goals. Here are the four takeaways from the win vs. Latvia this afternoon.

Team USA vs. Team Latvia Recap: 4. Latvia successfully challenged two goals

While Latvia does have the right to challenge goals in the Olympics, the first period could have went a lot faster if we didn't take five minutes to review each one. It was obivous that the first overturned goal was offsides, but the second one looked 50-50 to me. They are lucky Team USA didn't decide to run up the score after the first challenge. Sometimes overturned goals provide momentum for the teams that didn't benefit from it.

Team USA in the 1st period:



3 Posts Hit

2 Goals Called Back

1 Actual Good Goal pic.twitter.com/pZQi7y453e — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 12, 2026

Team USA vs. Team Latvia Recap: 3. Team USA's offense needs to be better

I know that Team USA had some issues on offense early this afternoon, but that has to get a lot better before the quarterfinals. If the USA walked into the knockout round with this kind of offense, that gold medal is definitely going to Canada. I do like the top line featuring the Tkachuk brothers. I think the United States will benefit from pairing them on the top line. I need to see a faster offense in their next game on Saturday against Denmark.

Team USA vs. Team Latvia Recap: 2. Team USA definitely locked down Latvia's power play

Latvia's power play didn't stand a chance against the USA's penalty kill. Latvia barely got a shot off because as soon as the USA touched the puck, it went the other way. Even though the USA struggled on offense this afternoon, at least the short-handed defense is perfection. What I would like to see is how it would stand up against a team like Finland or Germany. The USA's penalty kill needs to be tested against tougher teams if they plan to face Canada later.

Team USA vs. Team Latvia Recap: 1. I agree with Jake Oettinger being benched

I know this is a Dallas Stars fan page, and I should be showing favoritism to our favorite Otter, but I have to agree with Mike Sullivan's decision to scratch him today. He's had some issues in the third period leading up to the Olympic break. I don't think that Team USA wants to deal with that against an elite team like Canada. I'm sure Oettinger will get a game in the round robin round, but the Dallas Stars might be benefiting from Oettinger getting scratched today.