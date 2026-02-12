Team USA looks to bring some freedom to Latvia this afternoon

It's been almost a year since the 4 Nations Faceoff concluded when Canada defeated the United States for the title. I'm sure that's been on everyone's mind, including Jake Oettinger. What would be better than stealing the gold medal from Canada's team at the Olympics? That would seem to be the better prize than the 4 Nations title. Well, that journey to the gold medal begins for Jake Oettinger and Team USA as they take on Team Latvia this afternoon.

As of right now, we don't know if Jake Oettinger will be the backup goaltender or in the suite for today's game. With Oettinger's recent struggles in the third period leading up to the Olympics, I wouldn't blame Team USA Head Coach Mike Sullivan for suiting up Jeremy Swayman. Regardless of how we feel about certain players on Team USA, we will cheer on Jake Oettinger as he begins his journey toward gold. Here are the four keys to the game today against Latvia for Team USA.

Team USA vs. Team Latvia Preview: 4. Don't get rattled

It's been a while since many of these players have played together; many haven't played together since the 4 Nations Faceoff. I'm sure that there will be some rust coming out of the gate in the first period. There could be a chance. Latvia scores the first goal. Latvia and the USA get rattled. The first key to the game this afternoon is not to get rattled if that happens. The team needs to stay focused because there is plenty of game left to come back and win.

Team USA vs. Team Latvia Preview: 3. Help Connor Hellebuyck

Connor Hellebuyck will most likely be the starting goaltender for Team USA. It's someone that Mike Sullivan feels comfortable going with, despite Hellebuyck having knee surgery early on in the season. Team USA needs to clear the puck out of their zone and make this an easy game for Hellebuyck. I'm sure he's still rusty after coming back from his injury. Team USA can easily win this game by easing Hellebuyck into Olympic-style hockey.

Team USA vs. Team Latvia Preview: 2. Shut down Teddy Blueger

One player Team USA needs to keep an eye on during today's game is Teddy Blueger. I'm sure Jake Oettinger can help out with the scouting report since the Stars played them recently. Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy will need to keep an eye on him when Latvia is in Team USA's zone. The last thing Hellebuyck needs is for him to skate around the zone without anyone shadowing him. Shut down Teddy, and begin the journey to the gold medal with a win.

Team USA vs. Team Latvia Preview: Set the tone early

Team USA needs to set the pace early in the game. We all saw what happened to Finland yesterday after they set the pace, but one bad turnover cost them all that momentum. They need to charge the front of Latvia's net and score some early goals to take them out of the game mentally. Don't allow them to hang around and pull off another upset at the Olympics. The USA can also instill some fear into Canada by running up the score in the first period this afternoon.