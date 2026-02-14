Team USA overcomes rough start to dismantle Denmark 6-3

Many Dallas Stars fans were disappointed that their favorite goaltender, Jake Oettinger, didn't suit up for this afternoon's game against Team Denmark. I think Mike Sullivan is rethinking the decision after Jeremy Swayman gave up a goal from center ice. Even with the 2-1 deficit at the end of the first, Team USA still won 6-3 this afternoon. It wasn't pretty, which should worry some fans headed into their final group game tomorrow. Here are the four takeaways from today's win against Denmark.

Team USA vs. Denmark: 4. Didn't get the offense going early

Team USA needed to bury Denmark in the first period so they could cruise to an easy victory. Unfortunately, it was the opposite: Team USA trailed 2-1 at the end of the first period. The first goal from Denmark came on an accidental kick by Zach Werenski, and the second one came when Swayman didn't see the puck fly from the red line. Talk about bad luck for Team USA in the first period. Team Canada is probably laughing all the way to the bank right now.

Team USA vs. Denmark: 3. Two quick goals off face-offs in the second period

Team USA scored two quick goals off faceoffs in the second period and easily got back into the lead. Denmark deserves some credit for making it tough on Team USA today, but they were never going to pull off the upset. Brady Tkachuk scored the first goal, while Jack Eichel scored shortly after. Even though I'm happy Team USA got the win, it should have been over by the end of the first period. The USA needs to stop playing with its food and take its opponent out of the game early.

Team USA vs. Denmark: 2. Need to capitalize on their power plays

I don't know why Team USA has issues on their power play. That's something they need to improve on if they want to win the gold medal. Denmark was able to kill off all their power play opportunities this afternoon. I need to see Team USA make other countries pay by capitalizing on their power plays. That's the last of my rants from today's game that the United States other than Jake Oettinger not being suited up this afternoon. That's a completely different story after what happened with Swayman today.

Team USA vs. Denmark: 1. Oettinger would have done better than Swayman

I don't know why Oettinger wasn't suited up this afternoon, but he wouldn't have allowed a goal from the red line. Jeremy Swayman should be demoted to pregame photo camera operator from now on. A lot of hockey fans on social media said that even with his flaws, Oettinger would have stopped that puck from the red line. Team USA takes on Germany, and I don't care if Hellebuyck or Oettinger starts; what was proven today is that Swayman is going to enjoy the suite.