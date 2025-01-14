Texas Hockey Midterm: Grading the Stars halfway through the season

Midterm Report Card: Forwards

Grade: B-

I'm giving the forwards a B- because of how they've done so far this season. I like how Jamie Benn and Marchment have stepped up to replace Seguin's offense this year. It could have gotten hideous if no one replaced what Seguin brought to the team this year. Roope Hintz is living up to his eight million-a-year contract as well. It feels like Hintz has taken over as the power play QB this season. He should have a good second half of the season.

Dec 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) skates off the ice after being checked by the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Let's move on to some of the young players on the Stars. Mavrik Bourque has been underwhelming to start his first NHL season. Maybe it's because he's been bounced around so many times this season and hasn't developed chemistry with anyone. I'm about ready to perform a ritual over Logan Stankoven. He could have been running away with the Calder Trophy this season if he wasn't "snake-bitten." I know Stankoven can be an offensive threat once he scores again.

Dec 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Logan Stankoven (11) stares down Toronto Maple Leafs center Max Domi (11) after delivering a check during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sam Steel might be the biggest surprise this season for the Stars. Nill was wise to re-sign this young player this offseason. His four goals and 11 assists have brought life to the fourth line this season. The Stars haven't had an offensive fourth line in a while. I know the Stars will have to cough up some more money when it's time to re-sign Steel. He brings it every time he touches the ice. I can't wait to see how the forwards do in the second half of the season once Marchment returns.

They deserve the B- for their accomplishments in the season's first half. They can improve by being constant scorers in the second half of the season. I don't want to see them have any streaky scoring in the second half of this year. Let's now look at the defensemen and what grade they deserve for the first half of the season.