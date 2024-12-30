Texas-Sized Gift: Dec 23-29 AHL Report

Texas won the first two matchups against Manitoba 5-2 early in the season. Going into this matchup, it would be a problematic mental effort for Texas to return from a week of holidays and avoid playing ‘down’ to the level of the lower-seeded Manitoba Moose. The game remained 0-0 for 15 minutes until Arttu Hyry scored to put Texas up 1-0.

Texas had significant momentum going into the second period, out-shooting Manitoba 10-4, and continued their efforts with a goal from Matej Blumel. After a big hit from Manitoba player Tyrel Bauer on Matt Seminoff, Alex Petrovic stepped in and fought Bauer, which surprisingly resulted in both an instigator penalty and misconduct to Petrovic, on top of the coincidental fighting majors and the initial penalty given to Bauer for his hit. This put Petrovic out until the third period, but Texas held things down until their leader returned.

Arttu Hyry was on fire and completed a hat-trick from a great rush goal, beating Kaapo Kahkonen over the glove side high to achieve his first AHL hat-trick. Hyry is also on an AHL-leading 9-game point streak, with a point in every game since December 5th.

Arttu Hyry? That's the droid we're looking for!



Congrats on your first North American hat trick, Arttu!!! pic.twitter.com/kELR3buwbX — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) December 29, 2024

Cameron Hughes and Antonio Stranges chipped in later in the 3rd period, and despite some push from Manitoba in parts of the game, Texas controlled most of the game and won 6-2.

Texas’ penalty kill was great, going 4 for 4, and Texas showed its offensive depth by sending out line after line to forecheck and compete hard, outshooting Manitoba 29-20 by the end.

Player of the week: Arttu Hyry

Week Stats:

GP G A P 1 3 0 3

Season Stats:

GP G A P 28 13 11 24

Overall, Texas looked in form despite the week-long holiday break and earned a valuable 2 points to begin the second half of the season strong. This team has multiple bright offensive spots, making for exciting hockey week after week.

Week ahead: