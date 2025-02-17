Texas Sized Valentine’s Gift: Feb 10-16 AHL Report

Going into this week, Texas would have liked to push for 4/4 points against Manitoba. Manitoba is a bottom-3 AHL team that has only scored 98 goals through 44 games this season (2.2 per game) while conceding 153 (3.5 per game). Texas needs to beat consistently if they want to assert themselves in the standings as a top AHL club.

However, Texas has had trouble with starting some weeks off right, and they have just begun to find consistency on the road, so Wednesday's game was not a guaranteed Texas victory. Manitoba’s Dylan Coghlan scored two goals in the first 11 minutes of Wednesday’s contest to put Wednesday's game Texas on the back foot immediately. Along with the shock from conceding two goals early, Texas’ offensive identity was not present in the first period until Cameron Hughes scored later in the period.

Kyle McDonald scored to tie the game 2-2 just before the halfway point of the hockey game, with Texas applying much more pressure but conceding chances. Ultimately, Manitoba’s Power Play, 2/4 on the night, scored a key goal late in the second period to take momentum away from the Stars.

Going into the third period, Texas wanted to find the tying goal but was immediately shut down by a Ben King goal 90 seconds later. Manitoba had found their insurance goal, and their goaltender, Dom Divincentiis, was great throughout the game, even with Texas out-shooting Manitoba 15-3 in the final frame. Texas had not lost to Manitoba all year until this point, so Friday’s ‘Valentine’s Eve’ game was a must-win to finish the brief road trip.

Texas came out with a stronger gameplan in Friday’s game, establishing more of a forecheck early, but still found themselves down 2-0 by the halfway point of the hockey game. The competitive level and energy were still there for Texas, so it was only a matter of time before they scored. Ultimately, Anthony Romano found the back of the net with under 2 minutes left in the 2nd period, which gave Texas great energy going into the third period to try for a comeback.

After a messy but exciting first half of the third period, Arttu Hyry scored a short-handed goal and Matej Blumel scored one of the best shots I’ve seen to put Texas ahead 3-2.

We'll never get tired of watching this shot 🤩



That's 23 for 28!!! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/XMV8RM7xU2 — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) February 15, 2025

If Blumel does not have an ‘NHL-level shot,’ I do not know who does. Blumel has been one of Texas’ best individual creators this year on offense, and I expect that NHL Dallas is watching in case they need extras down the stretch for the Dallas Stars.

Kole Lind finished the game with an empty netter, marking a successful comeback, and Texas split the two-game set with Manitoba.

Player of the week: Matej Blumel

Week Stats:

GP G A P 2 1 2 3

Season Stats:

GP G A P 40 23 18 41

Overall, Texas earned enough points this week to maintain first place in the Central Division. The team is tied at 57 points with the Milwaukee Admirals, but Texas is ahead since they have played fewer games (0.633 Texas points percentage vs. 0.594 Milwaukee points percentage). The next few weeks will be exciting for fans looking to keep up with one of the top AHL teams and potential call-ups to Dallas’ NHL team should injuries continue up top.

Week ahead:

Fri Feb 21, 2025 vs. Colorado

Sat Feb 22, 2025 vs. Colorado

Check out our latest Texas Stars Articles