Texas Stars advance to the Central Division Finals to face Milwaukee

Texas and Grand Rapids fought all season long. Due to the emphasis on divisional games in the AHL season format, Texas played Grand Rapids 8 times, going 5-3, but with multiple games going into overtime. Many people assumed the playoff series would be close, but Texas dominated this series.

In Game 2, Texas started hot, going up 2-0 halfway through the first period with goals from Luke Krys and Arttu Hyry. Justin Hryckowian scored on the Power Play early in the second period, and Curtis McKenzie followed up shortly with Texas’s fourth goal and a 4-0 lead. In the playoffs, no lead is safe, and Grand Rapids tried to fight back with a Power Play near the end of the 2nd period and a goal from rookie Michael Brandsegg-Nygard early in the 3rd.

However, Texas held on, while holding Grand Rapids to only 19 shots and only 3 shots in the 3rd period. This dominant play earned Texas a 4-2 victory that was much closer to a blowout than a 2-goal game.

In Game 3, Texas had a chance to sweep the Grand Rapids Griffins in the Best-Of-Five series, which doesn’t always happen in the playoffs, especially between teams that were back-and-forth during the regular season. With their season on the line, it was expected that Grand Rapids would not hold back, but Texas found a way to score the first goal. Kole Lind started with a goal 4 minutes into the game, but Grand Rapids’ Brandsegg-Nygard scored ten minutes later. It was a pretty even game in the second, but Grand Rapids came out hot. Grand Rapids scored three goals to go up 4-1 by the end of the second.

It seemed like Texas was going to have to try again next game to win the series, being down 4-1 with only 20 minutes to play.

However, Texas somehow found a way.

Matej Blumel scored 3 minutes into the third, Cameron Hughes scored on the Power Play 10 minutes later, and Trey Taylor’s first professional goal tied the game with 6 minutes left in the third period. Texas had infinite momentum, and the game ultimately headed to overtime.

After a scoreless overtime, the game went to double overtime. With multiple highlight goals in the regular season, Cameron Hughes scored the double overtime winner to send the Texas Stars to the AHL Division Final.

"If you believe it, Cameron Hughes has done it again!"



WE BELIEVE IT! pic.twitter.com/TCzHrRn2xw — x - Texas Stars (@TexasStars) May 10, 2025

This game was one of the greatest AHL playoff comebacks I’ve seen. Texas was down 4-1 going into the third period and ended up winning in double overtime, sweeping the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Player of the week: Justin Hryckowian

Week Stats:

GP G A P 2 1 4 5

Playoff Stats:

GP G A P 3 1 5 6

Overall, Texas asserted dominance in their Division Semi-Finals sweep. The next opponent is Milwaukee, a team that Texas had some trouble with throughout the year (4-4). However, Texas’s playoff form pushed them past Grand Rapids quicker than any regular-season tilt, so I wonder if their playoff form will push them past Milwaukee into the Top 4. There is a ton of exciting hockey ahead.

Week ahead:

Thu May 15, 2025 vs. Milwaukee

Sun May 18, 2025 vs. Milwaukee

