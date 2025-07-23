The 1995-96 season every Stars fan would like to forget

Since moving to Dallas in 1993, the Stars have been blessed with many great moments. They've only missed the playoffs 12 times in 32 years, creating lots of memories and great moments. In their sixth year in the Lone Star State, they won the Stanley Cup in a hard-fought six-game series against the Buffalo Sabers. They also won the Western Conference two more times since that Cup win but came up just short. Few teams have enjoyed the level of success the Stars have.

However, while the success has masked it, the Stars have experienced some down years, seasons where they fail to make the playoffs and barely look competitive on the ice. There is no bigger example than the 1995-96 season, but what went wrong this season?

The 1995-96 season is an outlier that will go down as the worst in franchise history

Coming into that season, there was hope the Stars could return to the playoffs for the third straight season in Dallas. They were coming off back-to-back trips to the playoffs and had won one of the three series they appeared in. With key players like Mike Modano, Kevin Hatcher, and Andy Moog set to return, it looked like the Stars would be playing hockey in late April.

From the jump, fans realized that this year was going to be different. After going 8-7-5 through the first two months, the wheels fell off in December. During that month, they had a record of 2-10-2, one of the worst records for a month in franchise history. This included a six-game losing streak, during which the team was outscored 28-13. It was a stretch where the team didn't look competitive and was buried in the standings. Even though there were three months left, the season felt over.

December did not just see the Stars struggle on the ice, but also had drama in the owner's box. Norman Green, the man who moved the Stars to Dallas, was facing financial problems. He did not have the money to invest in the team and keep the team competitive. Something that is a must when moving a hockey team to a non-traditional market. It was during this month that Green was forced to sell the team to Tom Hicks. However, the transition period made it significantly more challenging for the team to upgrade.

In a last-ditch effort to save the season, Bob Gainey stepped down as head coach in early January, and Ken Hitchcock was brought in to try and salvage the sinking ship. Over the final three months, they compiled a record of 16-25-7, giving them an overall record of 26-42-14. This gave them 66 points, the lowest non-shortened season point total in franchise history. They finished last in the Central Division and 11th in the Western Conference.

While this is a season many want to forget, the Stars were a part of history. They played in the last game at The Montreal Forum, the home of the Montreal Canadiens for 70 years. It's also one of the most significant buildings in hockey history, as 15 Stanley Cups have been clinched in the building. A bright spot in the most miserable season in Dallas hockey history.

