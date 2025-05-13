The American Airlines Center is going to be lit in the fall

The American Airlines Center has been the place to go if you want to catch the Dallas Mavericks or the Dallas Stars in action. I'm sure everybody has heard about the Mavericks looking to build a new casino/arena, so their tenure might end soon. However, after seeing the Mavericks get the number one overall pick in the NBA Draft last night, it might be the place to be later this season. Here's why the American Airlines Center will be packed in the Fall.

So, for those who missed out on the NBA Draft Lottery last night, the Mavericks currently have the number one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. As of now, it's looking like the Mavericks might keep that pick and draft Cooper Flagg with the pick. He's an excellent two-way player who will bring much energy to the Mavericks' lineup. While I know everyone still wishes Luka Doncic were here, Flagg will help heal the fans who are still mad about the Luka trade.

Flagg is a 19-year-old forward who played for the Duke Blue Devils in College Basketball. He is a two-way player who can play defense and offense, the type of player Nico Harrison wants to put on a Mavericks jersey. When he returns from his ACL injury in January, he will be a perfect fit next to Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. I think he will be a good fit for the Mavericks in the direction they are looking to take their team into the future.

Even the Dallas Stars will bring many people back to the American Airlines Center in the fall. Regardless of whether the Stars win the Stanley Cup next month, Mikko Rantanen has shown the DFW Metroplex what he brings to the Stars' lineup. We saw it in game 7 against the Colorado Avalanche when he scored that hat trick to eliminate the Avalanche and advance to the second round of the playoffs. Now that Rantanen is settled in Dallas, he will bring more excitement to the AAC.

The Stars will have fan-favorite players returning, such as Jake Oettinger, Roope Hintz, Mason Marchment, Jason Robertson, and others. Jim Nill has done a good job of turning the Stars into a powerhouse over the last couple of seasons. He has the Stars going in the right direction whenever he calls it quits and retires as the General Manager. He has key prospects like Emil Heming, who's lighting it up with the Barrie Colts in the OHL.

I know the American Airlines Center will be packed for Mavericks and Stars games in the fall. I'll be at the AAC for the Bring Me The Horizon Concert in September. It's going to be fun for everyone later this season. Whether it's watching Flagg dunk on NBA veterans or Rantanen taking over games late in the third period, it will be packed with fans cheering on their favorite teams. I hope the AAC is ready for all the fans coming to cheer on the Stars and the Mavericks later this year.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles