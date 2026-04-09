The Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild face off for home-ice advantage

If you thought the Stanley Cup Playoffs were stressful, tonight might be even more stressful for Dallas. The Dallas Stars are looking to wrap up home-ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight as they take on the Minnesota Wild at the American Airlines Center. For those who are new to hockey or don't know much about the playoffs, home ice is a lot more important than you think. It could mean the difference between advancing to the next round and going home.

Dallas has held the second spot in the Central Division for most of the season. A win against the Wild tonight would more than likely give the Stars home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs against the Wild. The players definitely know how much tonight's game means to the city and the fanbase. The Stars need to come out firing on all cylinders to come away with the win tonight. Here are the four keys to the game tonight between the Stars and the Wild.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 4. Don't start scoring in the third period

Please do not wait until the final period to get the offense going. I thought I was about to get an ulcer from how the Stars played against the Calgary Flames. I don't want the Stars to get into a habit of this with the playoffs right around the corner. They need to come out firing on all cylinders and run up the score. The Stars need to be up 3-0 by the end of the first period tonight to send a message to the Wild that it will not be an easy series for them.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 3. Moose is loose

It's time for our introverted moose to get loose tonight. Mikko Rantanen needs to come out firing and take over the game. I don't want him to be conservative tonight. I want him to be like Connor McDavid, who had an amazing performance last night against the San Jose Sharks. He's more than capable of doing that. We saw it when he was with the Colorado Avalanche before he got traded twice last season. Time to see some moose hooves kicking the Wild right in the face.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 2. Hit somebody

The Dallas Stars have to hit everyone in sight tonight. The Wild can't skate around the Stars' zone with the puck freely. That means the boards must be used to send their opponents into it. Dallas has been carefree about allowing their opponent to move the puck around the Stars' zone. It's time for that to end tonight and for the Wild to be scared to enter the Stars' zone tonight. Big Tex and the Swiss Hulk to do their jobs and have the Wild running for the exits.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 1. Don't glide to the finish line

If the Stars find themselves with a huge lead this evening, I don't want to see them glide to the finish line tonight. Dallas needs to get into a groove of playing a complete 60 minutes with the playoffs right around the corner. If this were the beginning of the season, I wouldn't mind if they glided to the finish line. However, anything can happen in the playoffs, and Dallas can't get complacent with a huge lead. Play from the opening puck drop to the final buzzer and get your advantage for the first round tonight.