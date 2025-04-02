The Dallas Stars are closer in the mirror than they appear to be, Winnipeg

I don't think anyone saw the season the Winnipeg Jets would have last September. With a new coach and everything, the Jets were a question mark coming into the season. Who knows if the new system would work with the current group of players the Jets put together? However, they proved us all wrong by winning most of their games at the beginning of the season. It looked like the Stars would not repeat as Central Division Champions.

However, things changed last night when the Los Angeles Kings beat the Winnipeg Jets. With that loss, the Stars have a chance tomorrow night to inch even closer to that Central Division lead. I'm sure the Jets are looking in their rear-view mirror and are blinded by the incoming bright Star. The Stars are on a six-game winning streak and can make it seven games tomorrow against the Nashville Predators at home. They could even make it eight against the struggling Pittsburgh Penguins if they win tomorrow night.

The Stars could reclaim the Central Division lead with two wins and a Jets loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. If this happened, the Stars lead in the Central Division would be very slim. That's because the Winnipeg Jets are in town next Thursday, taking on the Stars. It's a possibility they could reclaim the division lead if the Stars take it this weekend. However, that depends on whether the Stars win their next two games. They would still be in second place if the Stars lost either home game.

Most of you are probably wondering why I'm writing on this topic. The answer to that question is that no one thought the Stars would get a shot at the end of the season to win the division. The Jets took off at the beginning of the season, leaving the rest of the Central Division in the smoke cloud on the tarmac. The fact that the Stars are here with all the injuries they suffered throughout this season is remarkable considering the talent in the Central Division this season.

I hope the Stars can prove that last season wasn't a fluke and win the division again. The Stars have worked hard this season, if this opportunity ever came around in the previous weeks of the regular season. Jamie Benn has done a great job of leading this team. I would love to see him be like Dirk and a Star for his entire NHL career. His leadership through turbulent times throughout this season is why the Stars are in another prime position for a deep playoff run this year. Can the Stars clinch the Central Division? It's possible. However, it's up to them to win the division.

