The Dallas Stars are preparing to impeach the Ottawa government tonight

Finally, the Dallas Stars get a break from taking on Western Conference teams this week as they begin their first game of the week against the Ottawa Senators tonight. It's the first of three games against the Eastern Conference this week. The Stars have dreaded playing in Ottawa since they haven't won there since 2016. Could tonight be the night that the Stars break that streak and win their third-straight game? We will find out if the Stars are up to the task of taking down the Ottawa government.

Before everyone starts to panic, some players have decided to take the day off from practice and will play later tonight. One of those players is Mikko Rantanen, who is expected to feast on the ailing goaltenders of the Senators. Jake Ferraro, Site Expert of Senshot, informed me that they are experiencing issues with keeping the puck out of their net. It would be an opportunity for some of the Stars who are experiencing scoring problems to get out of their funk. Here are the four keys to tonight's game against the Senators.

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Preview: 4. Blow them out of the water

The Stars need to wrap this game up tonight by the end of the first period. There's no need to play with their food and allow a struggling Ottawa team to remain in it. Their goaltenders are having issues, and the Stars have taken advantage of that in the past. I would love Jason Robertson to score a hat trick tonight to snap that scoring curse he is under right now. If the Stars take care of their business early, they will have a four-game winning streak.

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Preview: 3. Break the Robertson curse

The Stars need to do whatever they can to get the Robertson scoring curse broken tonight. Jason is one of the best players on the Stars, and he's not much of a factor when he can't put the puck past the opposing goaltender. I want to see him become a significant factor with the Stars' offense again while Benn is still recovering from his punctured lung. If the Stars can get Robertson on the scoresheet tonight, they can break the curse and earn another win on the road.

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Preview: 2. Shut down Tim Stützle

Even though Shane Pinto is a good goalscorer, I'm more concerned about his teammate Tim Stützle. Tim has eight goals and six assists through 14 games this season, and doesn't seem to be slowing down. He's the type of player you want Miro Heiskanen or Thomas Harley guarding all night long. It could be a long night in Ottawa if the Stars allow Stützle to remain uncovered for the night. Good things will happen for the Stars if they keep Pinto and Stützle in check tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Preview: 1. Help Oettinger

I don't know why the Stars' defense feels so relaxed with Jake Oettinger in goal. It's not like he was born with four arms and can play two positions at once. He needs help from his teammates tonight to clear the puck out of the Stars' zone. There's no need to give the Senators any second-chance scoring opportunities tonight. All the Stars need to do is help out their goaltender, and Jake can help the Stars break their winning curse in Ottawa tonight.