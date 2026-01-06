The Dallas Stars are sending a seventh member to the Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics are a month away from commencing and the Dallas Stars have six players confirmed to be heading to Italy. First off, Thomas Harley was the first player announced for Team Canada. The wonderful Jake Oettinger was the next player announced as he will represent the United States. Then Finland announced that four Dallas Stars players would be joining their team in Italy. It's awesome to see the Stars get to represent their countries on the biggest stage.

This morning, the Czech Republic announced that Radek Faksa would be on their Olympic team. That makes seven Dallas Stars players heading over to Italy to compete in the Olympics. While that number isn't final yet due to injuries, having seven players represent the Dallas Stars shows that Dallas is doing well at developing its players. It's going to be a fun month of covering everyone in Italy playing for their teams.

For those who love Dallas Stars history and Jeporady, there's a former Dallas Stars prospect who is playing for the Czech Republic as well. Matěj Stránský made the Olympic roster as well. He was a part of the 2014 Texas Stars team that won the Calder Cup. Even though he didn't play for the Stars at the next level, it's still pretty cool to see a former prospect of ours play in the Olympics. Tuck that piece of information away for the next time you are at a Dallas Stars trivia night.

Later today, an article will be published about what Faksa will bring to his team. While he's not an everyday scorer, he's played this game a long time and will help out the younger players on the team who might not have much experience with international hockey. Faksa has done wonders helping the youth on the Dallas Stars this season with all the injuries. He's like the perfect mentor-type player for the Czechs. Faksa will make his country proud next month as he's headed to the Olympics. Stay tuned for that other article during the game tonight.