The Dallas Stars are starting to get healthy with the playoffs around the corner

The Dallas Stars took their team picture this morning, and it was great seeing Tyler Seguin suited up in the 99 jersey. It stinks that he won't be around for the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season because he would have been an exceptional player in the Stars' lineup. However, the Stars are receiving some good news for some of their players with the playoffs right around the corner. Here's an update on the Stars' injury front, with the playoffs drawing closer by the day.

Dallas Stars Injuries: Tyler Myers

The good news about Tyler Myers is that he is healthy and should be a go tomorrow against the Calgary Flames unless something happens. The Stars traded for the 6'8 monster at the trade deadline this season, and he's provided exceptional defense during the course of his tenure here. The Stars could use his body against the Flames tomorrow night. While the Stars have had an up-and-down record with him out of the lineup, bringing him back in should bring things towards cruise control.

Dallas Stars Injuries: Radek Faksa

Now this is one of the best things that the Stars could have gotten today from the hockey gods. Radek Faksa is healing faster than expected and was a full participant at practice this morning. The Stars really miss his presence on the penalty kill unit and could use it when the first round of the playoffs begins. While he won't be playing tomorrow, the fact that he's leapfrogging the other players on the injured reserve is something that fans should be celebrating today.

Dallas Stars Injuries: Roope Hintz

He's more than likely still a week away from being in the lineup. He might play in one of the last games on the road before the playoffs begin. This is an injury I'd rather have 100% healed than throw him out there in a meaningless game. Hintz is the number one center on the Stars, and they can't afford to lose him for the remainder of the season. I don't mind him skating on his own but if the Stars wrap up home-ice advantage, I rather keep him on the sidelines until game 1 of the playoffs.

Dallas Stars Injuries: Nathan Bastian

The last bit of injury news I have for you on this fine Monday is that Nathan Bastian is out 3-4 weeks. This news really stings because he brings a lot of energy to the fourth line. Luckily, the Stars will get Sam Steel and others back, but losing Bastian hurts. I hope that the Stars have a long playoff run so that he can get back into the lineup. That's all I got on injury updates on your favorite Stars players. We will have pre- and post-game coverage of tomorrow night's game between the Stars and the Flames here on Blackout Dallas.