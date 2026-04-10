The Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild and the refs in a playoff preview

The Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild faced off in the final regular-season game between both teams at the American Airlines Center tonight. This game carried a lot more weight than the other games against the Wild this season. You can tell it will be an intense playoff series between the two teams after the Stars won 5-4. Even with the loss, Dallas did not want to see Miro Heiskanen leave the game with an injury; that one is one you don't need at this point in the season.

Even though the refs were really questionable tonight, Dallas needed to get through the noise and still won. They did it, and now home-ice advantage in the first round is within reach. Dallas needs to look in the mirror and ask itself what kind of postseason it wants. Their penalty kill will not win you a Stanley Cup title. Dallas needs to regroup in the final three games of the season. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's loss to the Wild.

NHL Game Score Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2026-04-09: pic.twitter.com/KqUMHm3zfx — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) April 10, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild: 4. Scored in the first period

I almost had an aneurysm in the first period when Wyatt opened up the scoring. The Stars have had issues recently with scoring goals in the first period. Take a look at how long it took to get the offense going against the Flames the other night. Johnston was left in front of the net to slam home a juicy rebound. Dallas needs to be camping out in front of the net from now on because those kinds of goals will be rare in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Johnston will eventually hit 50 goals in a season.

Johnny doing Johnny 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ar8ViVlsvo — x - Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 10, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild: 3. Quinn Hughes is going to be a problem

Quinn Hughes is definitely going to be a player the Stars need to clamp down on in their upcoming playoff series. He is super fast, and I really don't see how Oettinger was going to be able to make a save on that goal he had in the first period. Some players are born with the gift of playing hockey, and the Hughes brothers have it. Just wanted to make a note of it because when our playoff preview series begins, you'll see a lot about how Hughes is a threat to Dallas.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild: 2. Cameron Hughes finally gets his first NHL goal

Given how limited the rosters are in the NHL, many prospects might not even see the NHL level. Cameron Hughes has been one of those players who have spent most of their careers in the AHL. Tonight, he finally got his first NHL goal at the age of 29. I'm happy he got the biggest ovation from our home crowd. He's been putting in the work in Cedar Park and finally got called up to the big leagues. I hope that Cameron remembers this moment for the rest of his life.

One he'll never forget 💪 pic.twitter.com/49RKj9Fr5S — x - Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 10, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild: 1. Start the prayer vigil

Miro Heiskanen left the game in the first period and never came back. That's not good news as the Stars are about to begin the playoffs in a bit. Miro is the Stars' top defenseman, and with him out of the lineup, it's never good. Dallas already has a shady defensive game, but Miro not playing adds a lot more issues to the mix. Dallas has to figure something out in the last three games of the season. The regular-season at home is on Saturday against the New York Rangers.