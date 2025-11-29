The Dallas Stars beat their Thanksgiving coma and the Utah Mammoth

The Dallas Stars threw it back to 1999 as they hosted the Utah Mammoth at the American Airlines Center. Those jerseys popped out when the Stars took the ice for warmups. Those should stay around for a little while. The Stars looked like they had too much to eat yesterday as they found themselves down 2-0 in the first period. It wasn't until the second period that the Stars exploded for three goals in the 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

They're so beautiful we could cry pic.twitter.com/e4VQ47ZkCH — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 29, 2025

While the Stars took a bit to get going tonight, they played amazingly after the first period. I guess the Stars were still tired from all the traveling they'd done recently. The Stars didn't need any of their depth scoring on their road trip tonight. A lot of their key players chipped in when the Stars needed them to tonight. Let's take a look at the four takeaways from the Stars' win over the Mammoth tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Mammoth Recap: 4. Too many carbs yesterday

Based on how the Stars began the game tonight, it seems like the team had too many carbs at their Thanksgiving dinners. They did basically the opposite of what they needed to do in the first period. I don't know how Lian Bichsel missed the puck at center ice, and that turnover led to a 1-0 Mammoth lead. Even Oettinger looked lethargic in the first period. Something tells me he had too many appetizers in Seattle. Utah fed off the Stars' lack of energy in the opening period.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Mammoth Recap: 3. Roope Hintz might be the Finnish Joe Pavelski

During the first power play of the game tonight, Roope Hintz was showing off with his Joe Pavelski redirect skills. Hintz redirected the puck into Utah's net to cut their deficit to one by the end of the first period. While it would have been awesome to score two power-play goals, I was just happy the Stars got a little spark off of that for the second period. You could tell the Stars needed something to go right for them for once. The Stars might look back to Hintz's goal as the spark that got them the win.

4 games straight with a Roope tally 💪 pic.twitter.com/VGQcKYOhud — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 29, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Mammoth Recap: 2. When it rains, it pours

The title of this takeaway is kind of ironic since rain is in the forecast right now. When the Stars get going on offense, multiple goals are the result. Jamie Benn and Jason Robertson 1-2'd the Mammoth in the second period to give the Stars their first lead of the game. That got the crowd on their feet before they let the refs have it for the Sam Steel penalty. As I mentioned above, sometimes the Stars need a spark to make a big explosion. Those two goals in the second period were the explosion.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Mammoth Recap: 1. Unstoppable power play

I've never seen such a great functioning power play since I began covering the Stars. Neil Graham has done a good job of getting the Stars to capitalize on their extra-man advantages. The Stars scored two power-play goals in tonight's win over the Mammoth. They are the second-best home power play in the league right now. Hopefully, the Stars take advantage of having Saturday off because they host the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night.