The Dallas Stars begin their tour of Pennsylvania against the Penguins

The Dallas Stars began their East Coast trip on Thursday when they took on the Islanders. The Stars were very physical and were getting to the front of the net with the puck in that game; they just ran into a hot goaltender in Ilya Sorokin. Nothing the Stars can really do about that, even though they finally scored in the final minutes of that game. However, the Stars have to snap out of this losing streak before it consumes them. This is not what you want heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Stars can break their losing streak this afternoon when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. It will be the first of a back-to-back game situation this weekend. I'm sure Casey DeSmith is ready to play tomorrow afternoon when the Stars and the Flyers meet. However, getting Oettinger out of this losing streak is more important this afternoon. Here are the four keys to this afternoon's game as the Stars and the Penguins wrap up their season series today.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: 4. Keep attacking the front of the net

This is something that the Stars did really well in the first game against the Penguins this season. Good things happen to hockey teams when you constantly attack the front of the net. Dallas did a good job of it on Thursday, despite going up against a hot goaltender. This is how the Stars are going to come out on top this afternoon. They need to go full speed to the front of the net and pound the puck past their goaltender. That's how Dallas will earn two points today.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: 3. Don't let Oettinger get into a funk

I don't know what's going on with Oettinger at the moment. He's been acting really strange during the last couple of starts he's had. I don't know if he's playing injured or with the flu. However, the Stars' defense needs to help him out this afternoon by ensuring he has support from his teammates. Oettinger can't carry the team to victory on his back every night. His teammates have to score the puck. It will be a long afternoon if Oettinger's teammates don't show up.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: 2. Shut down Bryan Rust

With Sidney Crosby's condition for today's game still unknown, Bryan Rust is a player the Stars really need to crack down on this afternoon. 26 goals and 33 assists will really draw the opponent's attention during the scouting report. He's one of those players that the Stars need to hover around in the Stars' zone and not allow Oettinger to worry about him. If Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell lock him down well this afternoon, the Stars come away with the win.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: 1. Let the moose loose this afternoon

This key to the game is about Mikko Rantanen, who will suit up for the first time since getting injured in the Winter Olympics. I know he will want to play as many minutes as possible this afternoon. However, I would put him on a restriction for today's game only so that he can get used to the game's speed again. Nothing against what Rantanen can do on offense, I don't want him playing so many minutes that he gets re-injured. If Rantanen is back in the lineup, Dallas has a good chance of winning this afternoon.