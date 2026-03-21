The Dallas Stars earn a point in a physical overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild

The Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild faced off in an afternoon matinee in the Twin Cities. When these two teams face off against each other, you can expect both teams to give it 110% until the final buzzer. With how well both goaltenders have been playing recently, I wasn't too surprised by how low-scoring the game was this afternoon. The Stars weren't able to cage the Wild in the 2-1 overtime loss this afternoon. The hockey gods weren't on the Stars' side during that double minor in the third period.

I do want to give some stick taps to Jarred Spurgeon for reaching the 1000 career games plateau. That's a hard milestone to reach for any hockey player in the league. I hope he enjoyed the pregame ceremony the Wild put on for him this afternoon. Based on the pictures that the Wild posted on social media, he is a well-loved hockey player in the Minnesota community. Here are the four takeaways from this afternoon's game against the Wild.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 4. Jason Robertson had a first period to remember

If Jason Robertson wanted to show he was a two-dimensional hockey player, he sure did so in the first period of this afternoon's game. While he did score a goal to give the Stars the early lead, the hit that sent Quinn Hughes into the boards was more amazing than the goal. People think that Jason Robertson is not a checker. While he doesn't check as often as he should, he can still do it. That was an amazing first period by Robertson this afternoon.

Jason Robertson boards Quinn Hughes. pic.twitter.com/GsrO60OZr2 — Robert Tiffin (@RobertTiffin) March 21, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 3. Taking advantage of the extra-man advantage

Even though Robertson's goal was kicked into the net by one of the Minnesota Wild on the power play, they scored on the extra-man advantage. They had a rough go of it against the Colorado Avalanche the other night when they couldn't score on the power play. That's how the Stars are going to go far in the playoffs this season. Might as well take advantage of the remaining regular season games and take advantage of the power play to beat the rest of their regular season opponents.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 2. Can Quinn Hughes go back to Vancouver?

I'm never going to get over that Quinn Hughes is now in the Central Division. That was an amazing feed to Bobby Brink to tie the game up at 1. Hughes might not be a top-tier scorer like his brother Jack, but he has amazing defensive technique and passing abilities to set his teammates up for success. That's why I'm not a fan of him being in the Central Division on the Wild. If only there were a way a team could use a trade reverse once a season to send an all-star back to his original team.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 1. What does Jake have to do to get some offense?

My man Jake Oettinger stood on his head in the third period and got zero offense from any of his teammates. What does a franchise goaltender need to do to get some help from his teammates? Oettinger can't contribute on offense unless the net is empty; otherwise, he clears the puck, and it takes an unfortunate bounce into the net. Jake did his job this week and deserves a couple of nice days off to rest his otter paws. Casey Desmith and the Stars will be back tomorrow in Dallas against the Golden Knights.