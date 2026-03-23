The Dallas Stars fall to the Golden Knights 3-2 at the AAC

Sometimes, franchise goaltenders play their hearts out and don't get the result they hoped for. Jake Oettinger knows that feeling all too well after yesterday's game against the Minnesota Wild. However, Casey DeSmith and company had to take on the Vegas Golden Knights this afternoon. There was no time to wonder what would have happened if this play had won us the game yesterday. Sometimes, you have another game the next day and have to put an overtime loss in the past.

It was great seeing the young Wyatt Johnston set a new franchise record for most power-play goals in a season in the first period. Based on how open he's been on the power play, it was bound to happen before the season was over. However, the Golden Knights did not want to go away and give the Stars a point that would secure a playoff spot. The Stars lost 3-2 this evening and did not clinch their playoff spot. They will have to wait to see if the Kings lose tonight if they clinch their spot.

Before we get to the remainder of the postgame article, my prayers and condolences go out to Jessi Pierce's friends and family. That is such a tragic loss that it doesn't even matter that the Stars and Wild are rivals. I will post a link to a GoFundMe account if the family wants to accept donations to her favorite charity or to help cover funeral costs. Some things are bigger than a hockey game or rivalry. Here are the four takeaways from today's game against the Golden Knights.

NHL Game Score Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2026-03-22: pic.twitter.com/zwnkhLXXcy — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) March 23, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Recap: 4. It felt like some players were still thinking about yesterday

While covering the game tonight, some of the players on the ice were still thinking about last night's loss. You could tell because they were going through the motions in the first and second period and woke up in the third period after Gulutzan got on them for not charging the net. I know it stings to lose in overtime in games like yesterday's, but you have to get over it and move on to the next one. Hopefully, most of the team is prepared for Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Recap: 3. Casey DeSmith redemption

Casey DeSmith really redeemed himself in front of the Dallas faithful this evening. He had two massive larceny saves that kept the score tied in the third period. I actually thought Oettinger was wearing his jersey and lid for a second because DeSmith doesn't make saves like those every day. Still, what a good redemption game for DeSmith after losing to the Mammoth in his last start. Dallas still has two number-one goaltenders on their roster.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Recap: 2. Can't allow power play goals

I'm starting to get a little worried about the penalty kill without Radek Faksa in the lineup. The Stars allowed Ivan Barbashev to score on the power play to tie the game up. Dallas can't start getting too loose with penalties. Minnesota or Colorado will feast on the Stars if this trend continues. I know some fans are mad the Stars brought Radek Faksa back during free agency, but now you see why Jim Nill did. While Faksa doesn't find the back of the net often, he sure does a good job in other areas on the ice.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Recap: 1. Wyatt Johnston is king of the power play

Wyatt Johnston just became the power play goal leader in franchise history with his goal in the first period this afternoon. He's such a special type of player, and we do have the Stars' coaching staff and Joe Pavelski to thank for it. The only thing I'm mad about is that the entire team didn't get to go out on the ice to celebrate such a milestone. I'm sure Wyatt doesn't really care about a big celebration, but he just made franchise history tonight. The Stars are back on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils.