The Dallas Stars finally get recognized for something after a very long time

The Dallas Stars have been known over the last decade for having good drafts. Prospects like Jamie Benn and Jake Oettinger have been drafted and developed. Who would have thought Benn would have made it to the NHL, given how low he got drafted? One thing that Stars fans should be grateful for is an excellent Cedar Park development system. That's why the Stars have been able to draft and promote their prospects to the team.

Mike Bartner recently posted on Instagram the top ten NHL teams developing their talent over the last eight seasons. The Stars are ranked #1 on his list overall. Given all of the players developed in Cedar Park, it's unsurprising that they have been promoted. Jason Robertson, Thomas Harley, Jake Oettinger, and others are well on their way to outstanding NHL careers thanks to the coaching staff down in Cedar Park.

There's even more developing going on down in Cedar Park this season. Matej Blumel is having a fantastic season and looks like a possible candidate for the Stars' opening night roster next season. Once he develops on how to play on the bottom six lines, just imagine the ceiling he's going to have. Let's not forget Chase Wheatcroft, even though he's dealt with some injuries over the course of his entry-level contract, he has the potential to be on the Stars' roster.

Angus MacDonnell will be a fun player to watch next season in Cedar Park. Goose has 27 goals and 27 assists this season in the OHL. He's one of those gritty power forwards the Stars could use in the future. Let Neil Graham and his coaching staff build him into a better NHL player for now. Maybe he could take Jamie Benn's spot on the roster once Benn decides to hang up the skates for good. There's no need to rush his development and get him onto the Stars' roster as soon as possible.

These are just some examples of how well the Stars have drafted and the potential of developing them into future Dallas Stars players. Even though this is a small sample, there are plenty more examples of players the Stars have developed into everyday NHL players. I expect the Stars to keep doing this with prospects. The Stars have a bright future with Jim Nill's scouting department at the helm.

