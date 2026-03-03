The Dallas Stars flat-out decimate the Vancouver Canucks to reach a milestone win

The Dallas Stars traveled to Canada for a brief two-day trip, with their first stop in the lovely city of Vancouver to take on the Canucks. The Stars' offense was a bit stagnant in the first period, with their only goal coming off one of the luckiest deflections off Nikita Tolopilo's skate blade. The Stars would get the offense going in the second period as the Stars go on to defeat the Canucks 6-1 and come away with a franchise record ninth win in a row. Nothing like turning a bad Monday into a positive one.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2026-03-02: pic.twitter.com/Yd4aUXSo7i — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) March 3, 2026

While it wasn't one of the prettiest wins this season, the Stars will take victories however they come. Sometimes it's a grudge match like their game against the Nashville Predators this past Saturday night. It's just great to see the Stars do so well coming out of the Olympic break as they begin one of the toughest months on their schedule. Let's examine the four takeaways from tonight's historic win against the Canucks.

STARS HISTORY 🤩



The @DallasStars extend their win streak to nine games, setting a new franchise record! pic.twitter.com/vmEwwJ5EaI — NHL (@NHL) March 3, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Recap: 4. Showed up in the first period for five minutes

I thought the Stars were about to turn the page and run the Canucks out of their arena; however, that didn't happen. Evander Kane got a lucky deflection to make it 1-0 Canucks in the first period. After that goal, it was completely downhill for the Stars and their team. Just goes to show that momentum matters in hockey, and one goal can swing it in one direction. Nothing the Stars can do about how they started tonight now. They have another game tomorrow night in Calgary against the Flames.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Recap: 3. Sometimes luck happens

If you had Adam Erne scoring in the first period on your Dallas Stars bingo cards, you can thank the Vancouver goalie. If you watch the replay, Erne's shot deflects off a skate, off the backboard, and off the Canucks goaltender's skate blade into the net. Sometimes the Stars could use a little luck to get the offense going when it's stagnant. I'm sure Jim Nill is going to look at finding someone who can replace Tyler Seguin's production for the remainder of the season this week as the trade deadline creeps closer.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Recap: 2. Lightning strikes twice

Just like what happened in this past Saturday's game for the Nashville Predators, it happened for the Stars tonight. They quickly capitalized on a power play after Lian Bichsel scored his goal and made it 3-1 going into the final intermission of the game. Just an amazing passing clinic by the Stars to set Bichsel up, and Jason Robertson sent one flying past Tolopilo that had no chance of being saved. Just an amazing game from the Stars in the second period to retake control of the game.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Recap: 1. Do you feel the Stars are in playoff mode right now?

One thing DLLS Sports Stars Reporter Sam Nestler pointed out was that it feels like the Stars are playing playoff hockey right now. What he means by that is that the last couple of games have been like playoff situations, where the scoring is low, and it's been hard to score against teams not even in the playoff race. It's good to see the Stars start preparing for the playoffs now, rather than a couple of weeks before the end of the regular season. The Stars are back tomorrow night as they take on the Calgary Flames at a normal start time.