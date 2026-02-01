The Dallas Stars freeze Utah's offense as revenge in the 3-2 win

The Dallas Stars have reached the end of their three-game road trip after taking on the Utah Mammoth tonight. After a giant roller coaster of emotions and heartbeats in Vegas, the Stars played a more composed game in the 3-2 win against the Mammoth tonight. Jamie Benn and Matt Duchene might have become linemates for the remainder of the season. With the way that Duchene is scoring, why even bother re-arranging his line unless there is an injury.

One thing we will discuss later in the article is that Casey DeSmith was robbed of a shutout tonight after Dallas's goaltender interference challenge was unsuccessful. That really stinks because DeSmith was in the zone for the Stars tonight. With the way the bottom two lines have played for Utah recently, the fact that they were really quiet except for Kailer Yamamoto tonight was shocking. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's win as the Stars sweep their road trip.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Mammoth Recap: 4. Scoring twice on the power play

Nothing like two power play goals to get things going against the Mammoth tonight. Thomas Harley made sure to strike first by putting back a rebound off the goalie's pad, and Wyatt Johnston redirected a shot. That's how the Stars are going to need to play when the postseason rolls around. They can't wait until the second period to get things going on offense. They made the Mammoth pay for their mistakes by taking advantage of the extra man tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Mammoth Recap: 3. Johnston about to set a significant milestone

With Johnston's power play goal tonight, he tied Mike Modano for most power play goals in a season with the Stars. Wyatt's ability to punish teams being down a man has been really refreshing to watch unfold. I feel bad for Modano because he could lose two records in a week if Johnston scores on Monday night against the Jets. Wyatt has played an important role this season, and it's why the Stars' power play is starting to find its groove again.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Mammoth Recap: 2. Duchene has returned to normal

Matt Duchene has scored another goal, bringing his streak to four consecutive games. Dallas has really needed him to find his scoring touch again after a rough start to the season. Jamie Benn has done a good job of feeding him the puck when Duchene is open. If Duchene keeps scoring the puck like he is, they don't need to move him up or down. Benn and Duchene seem to have found some chemistry being on the same line and have helped the Stars win on this road trip.

Jamie Benn with the hard work, and Matt Duchene scores yet another goal. That line's been good lately. 3-1 Dallas. pic.twitter.com/okK1xWGbh2 — Robert Tiffin (@RobertTiffin) February 1, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Mammoth Recap: 1. Goaltender Interference needs to be fixed

One thing that needs to be changed during the offseason is the goaltender interference rules. I hate that goalies these days can lose a shutout bid on a 50/50 call. Also, they need to change the time refs are allowed to review it, because I was afraid Dallas was going to cool off during that challenge. It stinks that DeSmith lost the shutout based on such a terrible written rule by the league. The Stars come back home to take on the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.