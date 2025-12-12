The Dallas Stars get eaten alive by the Minnesota Wild after the first period

The Dallas Stars looked to wrap up their two-game Central Division road trip this week with a win in St. Paul tonight against the Wild. It was funny how the Wild had the first nine shots on goal to begin the game, and then Jason Robertson scored on the power play to give the Stars a 1-0 lead. However, the Wild would fight back, make it an excellent hockey game, and beat the Stars 5-2. What a terrible way to end the road trip tonight. The only one who deserves a meal after the game is Jake Oettinger.

While the Stars lost, they had some issues that need to be worked on. Allowing your opponent to have the first nine shots of the game is not ideal, especially with how the Wild have been playing lately. The Stars can't allow their opponent to settle in and run some plays to begin the game. Also, the offense was spotty at times tonight. It has to be a constant flow of offense and can't show up at random points of the game. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's game in Minnesota.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 4. What was that in the first period?

While I'm happy that Robertson scored a goal on the first power play of the game, it was basically all Minnesota Wild up until that point in the game. It should be the other way around, and Dallas having a good start to the game and still scoring that power play goal, of course. I'm not trying to be nitpicky, but the Stars need to do a better job of dominating the opening minutes of the game. The Stars need a lot of practice before taking on the Florida Panthers Saturday night.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 3. Talk about a good audition for Team USA

I thought that Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger had an excellent audition for Team USA tonight. Both of them made their case for the 2026 Olympics before Bill Guerin, who will ultimately put Team USA together. I thought that, aside from the two Wild goals, Oettinger had a fantastic audition. Robertson did as well by scoring on the power play in the first period. I hope that Guerin realizes the Stars have two great individuals who would represent Team USA with class and honor.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 2. Punished the Wild on their own power play

When the score was tied at 1 in the second period, and the Wild were going on the power play, I was a bit nervous because the Wild were doing a good job of getting to the net. However, Miro Heiskanen made them pay as he fired one from Texas into the back of the net. That was an amazing short-handed goal that took away the Wild's momentum temporarily. The Stars found a way to find the back of the net, and they did it while they were down a man.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 1. I don't even know what to say anymore

I feel like a broken record at this point, but it's time to sign Robertson to a contract extension when they get back to Dallas. He's just so good at his position and is really cementing his spot on Team USA for the Winter Olympics. Robertson might end up being the highest-paid player on the Stars' roster by the end of the season if he continues to score goals. The Stars are back in town for a Saturday night game against the Florida Panthers.