The Dallas Stars kicked off Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Weekend by hosting the Philadelphia Flyers at the American Airlines Center tonight. I don't know what the Stars had to drink before the game because they were extra hyper out of the gate tonight. They literally were in the Flyers' zone most of the first period. Even though the Stars only scored one goal in the first period, their energy tonight led them to a 5-1 victory over the Flyers.

It was great seeing Joe Nieuwendyk and Ralph Strangis get honored before tonight's game. Both of them have made significant contributions to the organization and deserve to have their contributions enshrined in the Stars Hall of Fame tomorrow night. Lian Bichsel scored his first goal of the season, and Jason Robertson scored a hat trick. Roberston has six goals in the last three games. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's game against the Flyers.

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Recap: 4. Holy Energy

I guess the Stars decided to have extra-strong Monster Energy before the game tonight. They were playing like a hyper Golden Retriever seeing his owner after an 8-hour shift. Where did offensive threat Esa Lindell come from? I know he scored against the Canadiens, but he had multiple shots on net in the first period tonight. Whatever you got into before the game tonight, please continue to do that. That's how the Stars should be playing after the puck drop.

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Recap: 3. Continuing the energy

I was a little worried the Stars would let their foot off the gas pedal as the second period began. After a couple of shot attempts for the Flyers, the Stars would continue their aggressiveness in the Flyers' zone. They passed my test of keeping their foot on the gas pedal with the lead. The Stars can't be content having a one or two-nothing lead at the end of the first period. They must maintain their aggressiveness until the clock hits zero in the third period.

THROW THOSE HATS DALLAS!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/gSvaLHEU0t — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 16, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Recap: 2. Kyle Capobianco did well in Harley's spot

Kyle Capobianco did a good job tonight, being inserted into Thomas Harley's spot in the lineup. It gave the Stars some extra momentum on the back end and performed well on the second power play unit. This is one of the things I love about the Stars' franchise: they are prepared for any injury scenario that might happen over the course of the season. I'm sure he will be playing again on Tuesday against the New York Islanders. Luckily, Harley will have plenty of time to recover, with it being early in the season.

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Recap: 1. Ralph Strangis nailed the play-by-play

Even though this really isn't a key to the game, Daryl Reaugh and Ralph Strangis called some of the second period tonight. For many of us fans growing up, we listened to both of them call Stars games. It was a truly remarkable moment to hear him call part of the game tonight. It felt like a wave of serotonin reminiscing about my childhood days. I'm glad his legacy will finally be cemented tomorrow night at the ceremony. The Stars return to the ice on Tuesday against the New York Islanders.