The Dallas Stars had enough room for Thanksgiving appetizers in Seattle

The Dallas Stars traveled to Seattle to take on the Kraken to wrap up their four-game road trip. After last night's blowout in Edmonton, I would understand if the Stars were tired. They exhausted a lot of energy in that 8-3 win against the Oilers. However, the Stars had enough energy in the tank to enjoy some deep-fried seafood appetizers by beating the Kraken 3-2. The Stars can now return to Dallas and enjoy Thanksgiving tomorrow before hosting the Utah Mammoth.

Even though the game had some flaws in it tonight, the Stars fought hard to secure the win and finish the road trip with a massive victory. Winning three out of four games on the road is tough, and the Stars definitely showed their toughness tonight. I would have liked to have had a couple more goals heading into the final period, but that's how hockey goes sometimes. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's win against the Kraken.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 4. Nothing DeSmith could have done on that Seattle goal

Brandon Montour scored Seattle's first goal, and it was a bank shot off of DeSmith. It reminded me of the goal Florida scored against him a couple of weeks ago. Sometimes things like that happen, and the Stars need to keep focus and move on with the game. Dallas did a good job of it despite losing to the Kraken tonight. There are plenty of games left in the season to catch the Colorado Avalanche. The Stars can refocus for Friday's game against the Utah Mammoth.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 3. You could tell the Stars were gassed

I was a little worried the Stars were going to tucker themselves out after last night's game in Edmonton. You could tell by the end of the first period that the Stars were running on fumes. It's just one of those hockey situations that's hard to control, and Seattle took advantage of the Stars' fatigue. The numerous turnovers that the Stars don't usually make also showed they were tired. It's been a long road trip, and the Stars are finally back in Dallas.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 2. Esa Lindell provided a spark

Talk about perfect timing after we dropped an article about Esa Lindell today. A member of the Finnish Mafia gave the Stars the lead in the second period. Lindell has stepped up during the first quarter of the season with his veteran presence. Sometimes, the Stars have to call on Lindell to find the back of the net when the offense stalls. That's what I love about the Stars: they have so many people who can put the back of the net in the lineup.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 1. Stars perfect on the penalty kill

One thing I loved about tonight's game was the Stars did not allow the Kraken to score on the power play. The reason why the score was so close tonight because the Stars didn't allow them to take advantage being down a man. The penalty kill has been a bright point of the Stars this season. Now that the road trip is over with, the Stars return home to prepare for the Utah Mammoth. I hope our readers have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving.