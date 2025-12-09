The Dallas Stars hit the road for a couple of games against Central Division foes

There will be some games where the Dallas Stars don't put in 100% effort and still win. That's what happened on Sunday night when they took on the Pittsburgh Penguins. They mustered up enough energy to force overtime and win in the shootout. However, the Stars are now well-rested as they prepare to take on two Central Division foes this week. Here are some news tidbits ahead of the first of two games on the road this week.

Dallas Stars News: Thomas Harley traveling with the team

Thomas Harley will be traveling with the team on this two-game road trip. While doubtful to play, it seems like the defenseman is close to returning to action. With Nils Lundkvist already back from his injury, it makes you wonder what's going to happen with players like Vladislav Kolyachonok and Kyle Capibianco. With the way the two young players are playing right now, it's going to be hard to send them down to Cedar Park.

Dallas Stars News: Jake Oettinger Second Star of the Week

The NHL came out with their Three Stars of the Week yesterday, and Jake Oettinger was the Second Star of the week. Now, before everyone heads up to New York with torches and pitchforks, Ilya Sorokin deserves the First Star of the Week for taking down the Colorado Avalanche. It's always good to reward players for taking down our rivals. I'm sure that DeSmith might start tonight, so Oettinger has a good shot of winning First Star of the Week after taking down the defending Stanley Cup Champions.

Dallas Stars News: Moose has a new nickname online from Stars' fans

There have been a lot of nicknames and catchphrases for Mikko Rantanen since coming to Dallas last season at the trade deadline. MooseMode has been one of the prominent hashtags I've seen on Twitter. However, I came across another one that might be crossing the line. The new nickname I saw for Rantanen was "Moosiah". While he has been a great player since coming to Dallas, I don't know if that's an appropriate nickname for him.

Dallas Stars News: No news on possible Jason Robertson extension

I've heard no news on a possible Jason Robertson extension. Both Jim Nill and Robertson's agent are likely waiting until after the season to really begin negotiations. Right now, if the Stars were to try to sign him today, he would be the highest-paid player on the team. I wonder if Jim Nill is waiting for his asking price to come down, given his current production. Whatever the reason, I'm sure Jim Nill has a good reason for waiting to sign Robertson.