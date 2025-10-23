The Dallas Stars host LA Royalty at the American Airlines Center tonight

The Dallas Stars are in a bit of a downward spiral right now as they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak. That was something that didn't happen often during the Pete DeBoer era. The Stars need to snap out of it and quickly. Tonight's game against the Los Angeles Kings presents the perfect opportunity for the Stars to end their losing streak and return to winning. However, it will be tough considering they have some injuries to deal with at the moment.

You could tell the team was unmotivated on Tuesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Other than Jake Oettinger, the team looked like zombies on the ice, going through the motions as a hockey team. You have to wonder if this team truly wants to compete for the Stanley Cup this season. Hopefully, tonight is when they put their foot down and defend home ice against a preseason Pacific Division favorite. Here are the four keys to tonight's hockey game against the Kings.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Preview: 4. Play rugby hockey

The one thing I was impressed with was the fourth line on Tuesday night, which crowded the front of the net to poke the puck past the Blue Jackets' goaltender. Why the other three lines didn't join in with them is still a mystery to me. The Stars will win hockey games by crashing and overwhelming the opposing goaltender. The Stars have an opportunity to snap a losing streak here tonight, and all four lines crashing the Kings' goalie needs to happen.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Preview: 3. Remember your defensive assignments

One of the things that drove me crazy on Tuesday night was that the Stars' defense was all out of place in the Stars' zone. For example, look back at Boone Jenner's goal and look how Roope Hintz was frozen in place as Jenner went to the front of the net. There should be no excuse to allow players like Jenner to be wide open for an easy backdoor redirect. Kevin Fiala will have a career game in one of his final games against the Dallas Stars if the Stars' defense is all out of position.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Preview: 2. Shut down Kevin Fiala

Even though Anze Kopitar won't be in the lineup tonight, there are plenty of good scorers on the Kings' roster. Fiala is the current leader in goals with four goals and two assists heading into tonight's matchup. Thomas Harley should be ready to redeem himself for Tuesday's effort against the Blue Jackets because there is no room for error tonight. The Stars can snap their losing streak if they shut down Kopitar and Fiala

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Preview: 1. Where's the passion?

The one thing I've noticed about the Stars this season is the lack of passion in some of the games they've played. It's like the Stars are picking and choosing their battles this season, and they can't do that. They need to have that passion that was demonstrated in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against Colorado. The team that completely flipped over the Avalanche's table in one period is the type of team that should take the ice tonight. It's time for the Stars to put their foot down and shut down the Kings.