The Dallas Stars look to exorcise the New Jersey Devils before the playoffs

Before we even get to the pregame article, it feels weird turning 33 today. I don't know why, but it does lol. Anyway, enough about my birthday, the Dallas Stars are at home before they hit the road against the New Jersey Devils tonight. It's a rematch of the 2000 Stanley Cup Finals at the American Airlines Center. Jake Oettinger will look to get over the fact that his USA teammate, Jack Hughes, is in town and lead the Stars to victory to get back in the win column. The Devils are 7-3 in their last ten road games.

There is some good news on the horizon that we will discuss more tomorrow. I believe I saw some antlers around town this morning. It must mean that Mikko Rantanen is ready to return to the lineup after getting injured against Team Canada at the Winter Olympics. That would be a welcome sight for the power play and the top line. However, he won't be playing tonight, but he is right around the corner. Here are the four keys to the game tonight as the Stars take on the Devils.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Preview: 4. Don't let Hughes get comfortable

Oettinger would love it if the Stars made sure to let Hughes know that he will not be having a career game tonight. I know Oettinger is a friendly guy and doesn't want his friends to get hurt, but Hughes is one of those players who could take Oettinger out of the game if he scores a lot of goals. Oettinger would like his teammates to stop Hughes from being a threat tonight. If Hughes is non-existent on the ice tonight, Dallas will get back in the win column.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Preview: 3. Generate offense until Moose is back

Look, I know how much Rantanen brings to the lineup in terms of scoring. The Stars need to generate offense until Rantanen returns to the lineup and resumes leading the first power-play unit. I don't care if the fourth line is the line that generates the most offense tonight; Dallas needs to find the back of the net when they are leading. Players like Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston need to lead the way if the Stars want to win tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Preview: 2. Shut down Nico Hischier

Another player the Stars need to do a good job of shutting down later tonight is Nico Hischier. He's the leading scorer for the Devils coming into tonight's game with 24 goals and 28 assists through 69 games this season. While the Stars will make sure Hughes is covered when he's on the ice. I'm sure the Stars will have a game plan to shut down Hischier. If the Stars can do that, they should be able to get back into the win column tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Preview: 1. Just win the game

Personally, I don't care how Dallas wins the game against the Devils as long as they win. I don't want to see the Stars get into a habit of losing games this close to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Dallas needs to feel good about itself with the playoffs right around the corner. Jake would love it if his teammates could get him a win after they left him out to dry in Minnesota this weekend. Even if this game ends up a shootout victory for the Stars, just go out and win the game.