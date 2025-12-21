The Dallas Stars look to get festive in the final home game before Christmas Day

We are getting closer to the time where Stars' fans get a lot of new jerseys. However, the Stars need your help at the American Airlines Center as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight. The postgame article will be a bit late since I have something going on for most of the game. I will miss out on a fun matchup that Stars' fans will only see once this season at the AAC. However, the Maple Leafs' roster is a bit different this season. There's a huge missing piece that moved to the Western Conference.

Mitch Marner is no longer playing for the Maple Leafs, as he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights and signed a new contract with them. You could say the Maple Leafs really do miss having Marner in the lineup. Auston Matthews is having to carry most of the team as they try to find their direction in the post-Marner era. That's why tonight's game might be a bit challenging since they are trying anything and everything to get back on track. Here are the four keys to tonight's game against the Maple Leafs.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Preview: 4. Do what you did in Anaheim

The Dallas Stars have to do what they did to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night if they want to beat the Maple Leafs. Just keep attacking the net, and good things will happen for the team. That means players like Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen have to set up in the Maple Leafs' zone and find the back of the net. What they did in Anaheim in the first was so amazing, and it led to the Stars sweeping the West Coast. Attack the net and earn two points, and you are one step closer to Christmas Day.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Preview: 3. Let's get the elf festive

Wyatt Johnston is a player I would love to see thrive in front of the net on the power play tonight. I know the Stars did do a good job on the power play on their road trip; however, I would like to see the Stars continue to punish teams for sending them on the power play. Teams should be afraid even to poke check the puck away from a Stars player. Continuing to be a dominating threat on the power play is something that Wyatt Johnston has proven to be. A couple of power-play goals by him could go a long way tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Preview: 2. Shut down Auston Matthews

If you want to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs this season, you have to shut the offense down at its source. That means the Stars need to make sure that Auston Matthews doesn't find the back of the net tonight. That means Miro Heiskanen and Thomas Harley need to be at their best if they want to shut down Matthews from having a career game against the Stars. If the Stars can make sure that he doesn't get a clear shot on the net, they should be able to win tonight's contest.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Preview: 1. Feed the robot his puck

I really want to see Jason Robertson continue his scoring streak tonight. I wonder if he will add another multi-goal period to his career stats as he did in Anaheim. For Robertson to be at his best, the Stars need to feed him the puck tonight at all costs. That means if another player on the Stars needs to make an extra pass, then do it. Robertson's offense is critical to the Stars' success this season. If Dallas feeds him the puck tonight, the Stars come away with another win before Christmas.