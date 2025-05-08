The Dallas Stars look to ground the Winnipeg Jets in game 1 tonight

Based on how the third period started in game 7 over the weekend, I didn't think I'd be writing about hockey this season. Somehow, the Stars seem to impress me when I least expect it. The Stars and the Jets will face off in game one later tonight in Winnipeg. This series will be great, with two juggernauts fighting to advance to the Western Conference Finals to take on Edmonton or Vegas. Buckle up because this series will end with these two teams playing each other.

The Stars might get some help tonight with Jason Robertson re-joining the lineup. He's been out the entire first round because of a lower-body injury sustained in the final regular-season game in Nashville. While that's great news, the Stars will be without Miro Heiskanen tonight. However, he's still expected to return later in the series. Can the Stars finally win Game 1 in a playoff series this year? Here are the four keys to tonight's game in Winnipeg later tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 4. Settle into the game

I know the Stars will have some first-period jitters with how loud the arena is in Winnipeg. The Stars must weather the storm and find a way to get the early lead against the Jets. The Stars can't let them get settled in and dictate which way game 1 will go tonight. It's time for the Stars to take the reins and get the win tonight to take the early series lead. It's the only way the Stars will beat the Jets and advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 3. Show off the scoring depth

The Stars need to show off their scoring depth if they want to beat the Jets tonight. The Stars can't rely on the Finnish Line as the primary scorers tonight. After seeing the line combinations that DeBoer had at practice yesterday, it seems like DeBoer might have some new lines going into tonight's game in Winnipeg. Hopefully, that can get the scoring going, and Dallas does not rely on the top line to produce all the goals tonight. Everyone will have to contribute to beat the Jets on their home ice.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 2. Shut down Kyle Connor

Kyle Connor is the primary scoring threat, and the Stars must ensure he remains in the shadows tonight. He scored key goals against the St. Louis Blues in the first series, which helped the Jets get an early series lead. He's looking to do the same thing tonight against the Stars. Thomas Harley and Esa Lindell will have to put their bodies on the line tonight to beat the Jets. The Stars cannot allow Connor to score on Jake Oettinger tonight if they want to win the game.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 1. Phenomenotter

Time for Oettinger to become Phenomenotter tonight in Winnipeg to steal a win on the road. He loves playing the road villain, and I expect him to be wired and ready to pull off the upset tonight. The Stars will need him to be perfect if they want to advance to the next round of the playoffs. They can't let him have let in easy saves throughout this series. Tonight would be great for Oettinger to tell the Jets he's here to steal the series.

