The Dallas Stars look to have a championship performance against the Wild

It's time to forget about yesterday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was an ugly third period because Sidney Crosby scored a hat trick when the Stars' defense folded like a table. The Stars looked ahead to today's matchup against the Wild and forgot to put the Penguins back in their exhibit at the Dallas Zoo. The Stars can make their fanbase forget about what happened yesterday with a solid win this afternoon.

You could tell Thomas Harley was emotional after yesterday's game. He took the blame for why the Stars weren't able to come away with the win against the Penguins. Today is a new day, and that game is behind us now. The Stars have a chance to put a dent in the Wild's playoff chances with a win this afternoon. The entire team needs to be focused coming into this afternoon's game. Here are the four keys to tonight's game against the Minnesota Wild.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 4. Run up the score

Usually, I'm not a fan of running up the score against any hockey team, but after the loss yesterday, it should help the Stars get back on track. Yesterday is in the past and Dallas won't see the Penguins until next season anyway. Time to punish the Minnesota Wild as they try to keep in the Wild Card Race in the Western Conference. It would be nice to send them down a path towards the offseason instead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Just score until the final buzzer of the game goes off.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 3. Get the first line back on track

Yesterday was a day to forget for the top line. They were completely absent in the loss against the Penguins. Today would be a good day to get back on track and beat the Wild this afternoon. If the Stars want to see the second round of the playoffs, they need these three to be unstoppable. The top line needs to find the scoresheet if the Stars want to compete in the playoffs this season. It's time to forget about yesterday's loss and throttle the Wild with our top line.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 2. Shut down Matt Boldy

The Stars can't allow Matt Boldy to find the scoresheet this afternoon. He is the leading scorer for the Wild coming into this afternoon's game. I'm concerned the Stars might be a bit tired from yesterday's game against the Penguins. Hopefully, the team slept well last night at the hotel and are ready to shut him down. It will be a long afternoon if the Stars aren't able to shut him down like they did in March. The Stars have a good chance of winning the game if they shut him down.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 1. Turn it around Harley

I'm not going to blame Harley for the loss yesterday. He has much on his plate with Miro Heiskanen yesterday's lossout of the lineup. The offense should have scored more goals in the third period to take the Penguins out of the game. Harley will be needed this afternoon if the Stars want to beat the Wild on the road and steal two points. It's time to shut down the Wild and ruin their playoff chances this afternoon.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles