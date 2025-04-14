The Dallas Stars look to send the Detroit Red Wings into the atmosphere tonight

Well, the Stars weren't able to complete the series sweep against the Utah Hockey Club. I was shocked by how much Esa Lindell means the penalty kill after watching Utah score four power-play goals this past weekend. The Stars grossly underpaid him if the Stars' penalty kill folded like a lawn chair without him in the lineup. Thomas Harley and Esa Lindell will be out of the lineup against the Detroit Red Wings. The Stars could use a win tonight to get motivated for the playoffs which begin this weekend.

The Stars could also use Jake Oettinger between the pipes tonight. While the game doesn't matter since the Stars are playing the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the playoffs, he needs to get warmed up for game 1. The last thing the Stars need is a rusty Jake Oettinger between the pipes against a healthy and energized Avalanche team that's currently resting up for the playoff series. Here are the four keys to the game tonight against the Red Wings.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 4. Get the top line going

The Dallas Stars need to get the top line cooking tonight against the Red Wings. They need to get going because they will be required against the Avalanche in round 1. The Stars don't want to get embarrassed by signing Mikko Rantanen. The Stars can't rely on the fourth line to generate a goal to get things going tonight—no offense to Sam Steel and the other fourth liners. The Stars need their top line cooking tonight to end their losing streak this weekend.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 3. Get Jake Oettinger warmed up

I want to see Jake Oettinger start the final two games of the regular season. Casey DeSmith could use a timeout after all the goals past him like holes in cheese. Oettinger needs to be warmed up for game one because Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar, and Gabe Landeskog will be ready to pull off the upset of the Stars in the first round. The last thing the Stars need is a cold Jake Oettinger, who is not prepared for game 1, which will be this weekend.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 2. Shut down Alex DeBrincat

The Stars need to shut down the Red Wings' best goal scorer tonight, Alex DeBrincat. If the Red Wings were able to secure their playoff spot this season, he would be my top priority to shut down if I were the opposing coach going up against him. He has 36 goals and 31 assists going into tonight's game against the Stars. The Stars can't lose track of him in the Stars' zone tonight, or it could lead to a sixth-straight loss.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 1. Just let the frustrations out

I know the Stars are probably frustrated with how the last five games have gone. I would be too as well if I were a player on the team this season. They had a chance to get within striking distance of the Central Division title and blew it. It could have helped the Stars avoid the Avalanche in the first round of the playoffs. However, that's all set in stone and nothing the Stars can do about it. The only thing the Stars can do now is let out their frustrations against the Red Wings and prepare for the Avalanche.

