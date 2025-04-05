The Dallas Stars look to send the Pittsburgh Penguins packing this afternoon

The Dallas Stars look to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for their eighth-straight win this afternoon. Let's forget the game against the Nashville Predators even happened despite them winning that game. The Stars can't wait until the second period to get things going on offense. They must floor the gas pedal and put the Penguins in the rear-view mirror. The Penguins would love nothing more than to beat the Stars. Here are the four keys to the game against the Penguins this afternoon.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: 4. Don't start the game cold

Let's not have a repeat of what happened against the Nashville Predators, please. Don't wait until the end of the second period to get things going on offense. The Stars need to treat this like they are in the playoffs already, and this is their first-round opponent. They need to dump gasoline on the Penguins and light them on fire. I know it sounds kind of violent, but the Stars need to take the Penguins out of the game early or else it could be a long afternoon.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: 3. Serve up some Finnish food

I want to see the Finnish Mafia have a ball this afternoon against the Penguins. With Tyler Seguin out possibly in the first round of the playoffs, the Stars need this group of players to consistently get going on offense. Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen need to set the example and score some goals throughout the game this afternoon. The Stars can't afford to lose this game because the Jets can widen their Central Division lead before Thursday's matchup here in Dallas.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: 2. Shut down Rickard Rakell

The Dallas Stars need to shut down Rickard Rakell from doing any damage this afternoon. He's the leading scorer on the Penguins coming into today's matchup against the Stars. With 33 goals and 33 assists, Rakell is a dangerous player who will look to take advantage of a team that doesn't have Miro Heiskanen in the lineup. The Stars must be prepared to shut him down whenever he has the puck in the Stars' zone tonight. It could be a long afternoon if the Stars forget to cover him.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: 1. Give Casey DeSmith his first win against the Penguins this afternoon

Casey DeSmith could use the help of his teammates this afternoon. He will be going up against the Penguins for the first time this afternoon. The Stars could reward him with his first career win against them if they step up and provide him with a goal cushion. That must happen because it will help the Stars prepare for the playoffs by building an early lead. Let's continue the win streak and reward DeSmith for his hard work this season by beating the Penguins this afternoon.

