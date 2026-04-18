The Dallas Stars look to set the tempo in Game 1 against the Minnesota Wild

After weeks of knowing who the Dallas Stars were going to be playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the day is finally here. The Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild face off in Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs this afternoon at the American Airlines Center. The Wild have been waiting a couple of seasons to get their revenge after the Stars beat them in the 2023 Playoffs in six games. This is going to be one of the first-round playoff series everyone watches.

The Stars will most likely have Miro Heiskanen in the lineup this afternoon after he had a good practice yesterday. That's good news for the Stars, considering they will be without Roope Hintz for the first couple of games of this series. I still like the Stars' chances of opening the series with a win over the Wild with players like Justin Hryckowian and Mavrik Bourque in the lineup. Here are the four keys to the game this afternoon in Dallas.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 4. Don't allow them to lead after the first period

For those who are new to playoff hockey, having the lead is somewhat important after the first period. While yes, teams do have comebacks from time to time, as Dallas did in game 7 of the first round last season, the team that scores first usually goes on to win. Dallas can't allow Minnesota to dictate the tempo in the first period. Dallas can't wait until the second period to get the offense going. Shut down the Wild and seize the momentum of the series.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 3. Get Mavrik going on offense

While I would love to see the top two lines from Dallas dictate the offense this afternoon, getting Mavrik Bourque going would be just as good. He's scored four goals in the past two games and could be a key factor in the Stars moving on to the second round of the playoffs. As a player who might get an offer sheet this summer, he could really rack up the price by being an important player for the Stars in the postseason. Let's see if Mavrik has really evolved his game by helping Dallas win today.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 2. Shut down Minnesota's top two lines

The main objective for the Stars' defense this afternoon is to shut down the Wild's top two lines. Both of those lines are as lethal as they come in the Central Division. I'm sure that's going to be a focal point as the series moves along. Dallas can't allow them to get clear shots on Jake Oettinger today. Dallas needs to make sure that they cough up the puck and clear it out of the zone. Dallas will be in some trouble if they leave the top two lines for Minnesota unguarded.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 1. Protect Jake Oettinger

I know Minnesota is going to be crashing the net around Jake Oettinger, and things could get rough this afternoon. Dallas needs to do a good job of protecting Oettinger and clear the puck out of the zone. I'm sure there's going to be a lot of that this afternoon, as playoff hockey has a different strategy to it. If Oettinger is on his game this afternoon, it's not going to be pretty for the Wild. If the Stars are focused and clear the puck out of the Stars' zone, they should be 1-0 in the series after today.