The Dallas Stars look to shake off the icicles against the St. Louis Blues

Well, I'm sure some of you are about to go wild in your houses with all the ice on the road right now. It's looking like schools might be canceled on Wednesday as well. However, it's a great time to bundle up with the kids on the couch with some popcorn as the Stars look to dismantle the St. Louis Blues tonight. After winning 3-2 the other night before all the icy weather came through, the Stars hope to continue their winning streak as they begin a road trip.

The Dallas Stars will have your favorite prim and proper otter in between the pipes with Justin Hryckowian getting bumped up to the top line. He's been a little cog in the Stars' offense recently and deserves a shot at being a part of the top line. I'm sure we will see Jordan Binnington again (insert side-eye emoji) between the pipes for St. Louis tonight. Can the Stars continue their winning streak as they begin this critical stretch of games? Here are the four keys to tonight's contest against the St. Louis Blues.

Dallas Stars vs. St, Louis Blues Preview: 4. Be the biggest jerks

I don't want to see the Stars get pushed around in the next five games. It's time to stop being the pushover and be the bully. I want to see the Stars let loose after being cooped up at home for the last couple of days. Fans would like to see their favorite players become enforcers tonight, checking the Blues into the boards and making them not want to come out for the second period. That's how important it is to be the most physical team tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. St, Louis Blues Preview: 3. Don't let your goaltender down

The one thing the Stars need to do well is their defensive coverage in their own zone tonight. Jake Oettinger can't take on the Blues by himself tonight. He needs everyone to be sharp and to know where the puck is at all times in the Stars' zone. Players like Sam Steel can't be caught sleeping in the zone and allow the Blues to get easy goals tonight. That's how alert everyone needs to be when defending the net. Help Oettinger and earn two points tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. St, Louis Blues Preview: 2. Shut down Justin Faulk

The Stars will have to defend the blue line tonight as they look to shut down Justin Faulk from being a major contributor for the Blues. He has 11 goals and 13 assists coming into tonight's game against the Stars. Dallas had the opportunity to try to shut down the blue line against Columbus the other week, but was unsuccessful. Now, the Stars will get a chance at redemption as they try to do it tonight against Faulk and the Blues. Take him out of the game and fly to Las Vegas with two more points.

Dallas Stars vs. St, Louis Blues Preview: 1. All eyes are on Ritzy tonight

All eyes will be on Justin Hryckowian tonight as he will be on the top line for the Dallas Stars. It will be interesting to see what the young gun brings to the table in terms of chemistry and scoring. He's been a workaholic since earning his spot on the Stars' roster and deserves the opportunity to impress his coach by being on the top line with Wyatt Johnston and Mikko Rantanen. If Hryckowian can get the top line scoring against the Blues tonight, hello win column and two more points added to the bank.