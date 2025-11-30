The Dallas Stars look to sweep the Senators before heading to the East Coast

I'm sure some of our readers are exhausted from their Black Friday shopping sprees. I wonder if any of our readers were among the lucky Lowe's customers who won a $2000 appliance. Anyways, the Dallas Stars are back in action tonight against the Ottawa Senators. The Stars barely got past them in Ottawa when Roope Hintz scored in overtime. Hopefully, tonight will be a different outcome, where the Stars blow them out of the water. Here are some Dallas Stars news tidbits to get you ready for tonight.

Dallas Stars News: First class gesture for Clayton Keller

One of the cool things that happened against the Utah Mammoth this past Friday was that Defending Big D Managing Editor Taylor Baird selected Clayton Keller as the first star of the game. For those who didn't know, Keller's dad, Bryan Keller, passed away unexpectedly on Thanksgiving. Instead of staying with his family, Keller wanted to play against Dallas in honor of his father. Sometimes, there are things bigger than the game of hockey, and it was a fantastic gesture for the Mammoth's captain.

Some things are just bigger than the game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GNuQDaVuvX — Taylor Baird (@taylordbaird) November 29, 2025

Dallas Stars News: Brady Tkachuk's return

The Dallas Stars will have a more challenging test tonight against the Senators. Their captain, Brady Tkachuk, is back in the lineup and looking to help the Senators get back to the playoffs. The Stars will have to make sure someone is on him at all times tonight. I'm worried that the Stars won't take him seriously since he just recovered from his injury. The last thing the Stars need to have happen tonight is for Tkachuk to go off and help the Senators steal two points on the road.

Dallas Stars News: Upcoming games this week

After the Stars take on the Senators tonight, they prepare for the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils. Between the two games, I'm more worried about the New Jersey Devils since they lead the Metropolitan Division. They have good team chemistry this season, and it's paying off with them having a strong season. That will be a good test for the Stars as they prepare for the playoffs later this season if they make it. You can expect Jake Oettinger to start in that game.

Even though the New York Rangers are second-to-last in the division, they are starting to change direction. They are coming off a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning and will be amped up to upset the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. That game should be on Victory+ and KDFI 27. Those will be two good games before the Stars come home and host the Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks on Friday. The Stars have three great games this upcoming week. Stay tuned for more articles, along with the pre- and post-game articles tonight.