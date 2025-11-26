The Dallas Stars look to win tonight's game in Edmonton for Mikko Rantanen

We are past the first quarter of the regular season, and now it's time to focus on the next quarter. The Stars begin that tonight as they take on the Edmonton Oilers on the road. They salvaged a point their last game in Calgary. Even though the Stars should want to receive two points in each game, sometimes you only win one. Tonight's game will be a bit different in the second matchup against the Oilers.

Mikko Rantanen will be out for tonight's game due to being ejected for the second time in three games. It's in the rule book, so there's no way that Rantanen can appeal that. The Stars will have to rely on other players to win against the Oilers tonight. That means players like Jason Robertson will have to step up for a game while Rantanen serves his suspension. Here are the four keys to tonight's game against the Oilers.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 4. Don't come out sluggish

The one thing the Stars need to do tonight is not come out of the gate sluggish against the Oilers. They have some of the best players in the world on their team, like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Those two players thrive on teams that don't come out of the gate strong. I know it's going to be a challenging game without Thomas Harley in the lineup; however, the Stars are going to have to bring the energy out of the opening puck drop tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 3. Help Jake Oettinger

The Dallas Stars need to help Jake Oettinger tonight by clearing the puck out of the Stars' zone. They aren't going to win if the Oilers are allowed to keep the puck in the Stars' zone. That means as soon as the Stars see the puck, they need to go after it and send it flying down to the other side of the ice. I don't care if they ice the puck; I don't want to see the Oilers capitalize on second-chance opportunities. Help out Dallas's amazing goaltender and watch good things happen tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 2. Stop Jack Roslovic

The Oilers made one of the most significant signings before the season began signing, Jack Roslovic. He's doing amazing in Edmonton and has helped out the Oilers when their offense is struggling. Miro Heiskanen might need some help because I'm sure that he will have to tend to Connor McDavid tonight. Esa Lindell and Alexander Petrovic need to step up and help shut down Roslovic and the Oilers' offense tonight. If they can do that against the Oilers' trio of scorers, they will win the game tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 1. Feed Jason Robertson

We mentioned this morning in our news report that Jason Robertson has ten goals in six games during his scoring streak. I don't know if there will be a more important player for the Stars than Robertson tonight. The Stars have to make sure to put him on the top line tonight so he can help generate offense with Wyatt Johnston and Roope Hintz. I'm sure Glenn Gulutzan has already announced where Robertson will be in the lineup tonight. Just feed Robo and watch two points get deposited into the Stars' season account.