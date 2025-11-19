The Dallas Stars lost to the Islanders due to a questionable call at the buzzer

The Dallas Stars hosted the New York Islanders at the American Airlines Center. It was great seeing Jamie Benn get a huge ovation when he took the ice tonight. He almost scored in the first period of tonight's game, and it nearly sent the AAC into a ruckus. Dallas played another amazing first period tonight, but it was not enough to take down the Islanders. The Stars' five-game winning streak would come to an end in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders. It's disappointing considering how the Stars played for most of the game.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Recap: 4. Great first period

I'm not going to lie, that was another significant first period by the Stars. Even though they didn't score, the Stars put pressure on the New York Islanders. Benn even came close to scoring his 400th career goal from a fantastic pass from Rantanen. That's the kind of energy the Stars need to come out with. They don't need to come out with the energy like they did in Ottawa last week. Still have plenty of games to go this season to work on their energy in the first period.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Recap: 3. Energy depleted to begin second period

I almost decided to take a little nap during the first half of the second period tonight. For the first ten minutes of the second period, the Stars couldn't buy a shot on goal against the Islanders. I was worried about this happening because of how they started the game in the first period. The Stars can't decide to take off the first ten minutes of a period. They are lucky that Oettinger was able to keep it scoreless until Calum Ritchie opened the scoring later in the period. They were also fortunate that it remained 1-0 because it could have been much worse.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Recap: 2. Long shifts in their own zone

The Achilles heel for the Dallas Stars has been long shifts in their own end of the ice. Mavrik Bourque couldn't clear the puck out twice, and it's why they found themselves down 1-0 in the second period. I don't know how the Stars are going to overcome that if they don't work on it. That should be something that's worked on in practice. With how good the Western Conference is this season, the Stars can't allow the puck to remain in their own end of the ice.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Recap: 1. Roberston extension pronto

One thing the Stars need to do before the Olympic break is give Robertson an extension. Robertson got the Stars on the board by tying the hockey game up in the second period. I hope Jim Nill is already on the phone with his agent after this game. He was the First Star of the Week and continued his point streak tonight. There's nothing Nill needs to think about other than getting Robertson locked in for the next eight seasons. He's a part of this young core that needs to remain together. The Dallas Stars are back in action on Thursday night as they take on the Vancouver Canucks.