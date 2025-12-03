The Dallas Stars managed to salvage a point in New York in the OT loss

The Dallas Stars began their back-to-back road trip on the East Coast by taking on the New York Rangers. After finding out that Lian Bichsel will be out six to eight weeks with an ankle injury, the Stars were thin on veterans on the blue line tonight. Even though the Stars had a tough time trying to get the puck past Igor Shesterkin, all it took was a couple of times for the Rangers to score against Casey DeSmith to win tonight. It wasn't a perfect game for Dallas, but sometimes you'll get your heart broken by games like these.

As for the Stars, they don't get much rest, as they take on the New Jersey Devils tomorrow. That's going to be a challenging game, even with Jake Oettinger in between the pipes. They are at the top of the Metropolitan Division and are a tough team to defeat at home. It's going to take every ounce of energy for the Stars to come away with a sweep on the road. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's win in the Big Apple at Madison Square Garden.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Recap: 4. Getting scoring from the young guns

It's always fun to see young players get in the action when they're called up from the minors. Capobianco opened the scoring for the Stars in the first period on a nice wrist shot that made a loud thump when it found the back of the net. Sometimes, when the top players can't find the back of the net, goals from unlikely sources are always welcome. Capobianco's goal is the reason the Stars even had a shot of winning tonight's game.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Recap: 3. Casey DeSmith was a significant factor as well

Casey DeSmith showed up in a big way tonight. When the Stars announced that DeSmith would get the start tonight because Jake Oettinger is ill, I was a little concerned about the talent increase, because the Rangers are a bit different than the Senators. However, DeSmith rose to the occasion against the Rangers tonight, even though they lost in OT. DeSmith has done stellar work recently for the Stars while giving Oettinger rest when needed. You might as well start considering a contract extension for DeSmith.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Recap: 2. How the Stars won with all the injuries is beyond me

One thing you don't want to see on a road trip is multiple players going down with injuries. Tyler Seguin left the game in the first period and never returned to the ice. Sam Steel joined him in the third period. Both of their statuses for tomorrow's game are questionable. The Stars might need to call Cedar Park and bring up a couple of players for tomorrow night. This injury bug has got to end now. The Stars were finding their groove, and now it's falling apart.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Recap: 1. The Captain played 1200 games

Jamie Benn played his 1200th career game tonight. He has come a long way from playing in Cedar Park to becoming the Dallas Stars captain. He's got one heck of a career as a Dallas Star if he were to retire at the end of the season. It's another heck of a milestone, along with scoring his 400th goal earlier this season. The Stars don't have long to rest because they take on the New Jersey Devils tomorrow night before returning to Dallas.