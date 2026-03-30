The Dallas Stars managed to steal a point from the Flyers this evening

The Dallas Stars and the Philadelphia Flyers faced off in the City of Brotherly Love this evening. The Stars were coming into the game fresh off a huge win against the Pittsburgh Penguins yesterday afternoon. Nothing like a little moose injection into the Stars' lineup to get things going. However, you could tell the Stars burned all their energy last night as the Stars fell to the Flyers 2-1 in overtime. That late-season exhaustion hit the Stars like a brick wall tonight.

To add insult to injury, the Stars lost a key trade acquisition at the Trade Deadline this evening. Michael Bunting was injured tonight and did not return to the game. The number of injuries the Stars have been plagued with this season has gone on too long. I could go down a list of all the injuries the Stars have had to overcome. Hopefully, Bunting is just a little bruised up. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's game in the City of Brotherly Love.

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Recap: 4. I love the new top line

Michael Bunting, Mikko Rantanen, and Wyatt Johnston are a new line that Glen Gulutzan needs to keep experimenting with over the course of the remaining regular-season games. When Bunting was paired with Jamie Benn, both players didn't really mesh well with each other. With Bunting on the top line, it allows Johnston and Rantanen to draw attention while Bunting remains open for one-timers. Just imagine what this line could do if they develop chemistry over the next few weeks.

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Recap: 3. Low physicality was to be expected

Based on how hard the Stars played yesterday afternoon, I expected them not to be as physical as they were last night. In the first quarter, you didn't see the Stars checking as much as they usually do. That stat usually decreases when the Stars have a back-to-back. Nothing really you can do about that other than hope the Stars can grind out some checks. Don't worry, the Stars will get some rest before Tuesday's game in Boston, then return home.

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Recap: 2. Arttu Hyry milestone

Our baby Finnish Mafia members grow up so fast (insert sad emoji). Arttu Hyry finally found the back of the net, and it could not have come at a better time on the Flyers' power play. That grin he had after scoring was so well deserved. He's grinded in the AHL for quite some time, and now he's contributing on the biggest stage. Jim Nill and his scouting department do not miss on the Finnish talent that's out there. Here's to many more goals, Hyry (victory droid screeches).

ARTTU HYRY WITH HIS FIRST CAREER GOAL! pic.twitter.com/s3Z6pFE3yF — DLLS Stars (@DLLS_Stars) March 30, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Recap: 1. Bunting banged up tonight

Speaking of Bunting, He left the game after taking a hit this evening. It has been another wave of injuries the Stars don't need around playoff time. The Stars are very lucky that Roope Hintz is back on the ice in Texas. They also dodged a bullet with Sam Steel out for at least a week. How many more injuries do the Stars need before the playoffs begin in a couple of weeks? The Stars travel to Boston to take on the Bruins before returning home for a couple of divisional games.