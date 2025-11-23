The Dallas Stars managed to steal a point in Calgary despite losing 3-2

The Dallas Stars made a pit stop in Calgary on their four-game road trip to take on the Calgary Flames last night. The Stars had a lot of energy in the first period, taking the first seven shots on goal against Devin Cooley. Unfortunately, Cooley decided he was trying out for Goaltender Idol last night, and the Stars couldn't get the puck past him. The Stars lost to the Flames 3-2 in a shootout last night. It was one of those nights where the Stars just couldn't beat a backup goaltender.

Give credit to Cooley for playing out of his mind last night. He deserves the win and the two points for his team. Now for the bad news that could affect the Stars when they take on Edmonton. Mikko Rantanen was ejected from tonight's game after slamming Matt Coronato into the boards. Rantanen will probably be suspended for the next game against the Oilers, which is no bueno. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's loss to the Flames.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Recap: 4. Logan Cooley showing off

I don't know if Deven Cooley is also auditioning to be a goaltender for Team USA in the Olympics, but the Stars almost had a 3-0 lead in the first period if he hadn't stood on his head. It took some time to wear him down before the Stars got on the board. There will be nights like that over the course of the season, and the Stars didn't let up on their pursuit to score goals last night. The good news after last night is that the Stars don't have to see Cooley for a while.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Recap: 3. Matt Coronato is their future franchise player

The one thing that the Stars will have to prepare for in the future is Matt Coronato. He's going to be a future staple in Calgary. Coronato made the Stars pay on their power play attempt in the first period. After looking up some of his goals this season in the first period, the Flames have to pay that man to keep him in Calgary. Sometimes you have to tip your cap to your opponent, and Coronato is one of those players the Stars need to prepare better for.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Recap: 2. Don't deserve to win when you don't cash in on the power play

The Stars deserved to lose last night's game because they weren't able to cash in on the power play. They had issues entering Calgary's zone tonight, and the Flames were able to clear the puck. Mikko Rantanen had a good chance on the second power play to tie the game up at one, but Cooley once again made the save. When you don't take advantage of having an extra man on the ice, you deserve to lose the hockey game. That's what happened to the Stars in Calgary tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Recap: 1. What has gotten into Moose?

I have never seen Rantanen be overphysical, but last night took the cake after he was ejected for the second time this week. Last night's ejection was all on him as he didn't pull up on Coronato along the boards. The Stars might be in some hot water against the Edmonton Oilers, with Rantanen getting suspended, more than likely, for that game. Gulutzan will have to juggle the lines for the upcoming game against the Oilers this coming Tuesday. I hope Rantanen uses the next game to relax and fix whatever is going on in his mind.