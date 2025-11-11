The Dallas Stars might see an increase in goals against the Senators tonight

The Dallas Stars beat the Seattle Kraken on Sunday night and enjoyed a festive deep-fried seafood feast afterwards. Otter did get a stomachache from it, but Pepto Bismol fixed his stomach right up. Now the Stars are on the road in Canada, about to take on the Ottawa Senators tonight and the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night before returning to Texas. Tonight is going to be a fun night for the Stars if they can get their offense going against the Senators.

My good colleague Jake Ferraro, who is the SenShot Site Expert, messaged me the other day about how bad the goaltending has been for the Senators this season. It might be an excellent opportunity for some of the Stars in a bit of a funk to get out of their scoring woes. One of those players is definitely Jason Robertson. He is one of the players we are about to talk about who needs to score against the Senators in tonight's matchup.

Dallas Stars Scoring: 1. Mikko Rantanen

While I'm not too worried if Mikko Rantanen doesn't find the back of the net tonight, a couple of goals from him wouldn't hurt the Stars tonight. He's one of the best players the Stars have on the team, and when you pay a player 96 million dollars over almost a decade, you expect him to find the back of the net constantly. Tonight would be a perfect night for him to net a couple before taking on the Canadiens later this week. Moose love to eat in Canada, and Ottawa is an ideal destination for goals.

Dallas Stars Scoring: 2. Roope Hintz

The reason I want to see Roope Hintz find the back of the net tonight is that he is just returning from his injury against the Carolina Hurricanes earlier this season. Hintz is another player on the Stars with a hefty contract, and getting him back in the swing of things would be beneficial for Dallas this season. Hopefully, Jason Robertson gets paired up with him tonight because both of them need to get into their scoring modes.

Dallas Stars Scoring: 3. Jason Robertson

Start doing your curse-breaking spells and hexes right now because he was snake bitten against the Nashville Predators and the Seattle Kraken. Robertson is also seeking a new contract, and the less he scores, the less money Jim Nill will pay him. As I mentioned above, it would be nice to see Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz pair up tonight to see if they can generate any offense, similar to what they did last season. Stay tuned for the pregame article, scheduled for release at 5 PM later today.