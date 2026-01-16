The Dallas Stars' offense was prehistoric in the 2-1 loss to the Utah Mammoth

The Dallas Stars made one final stop on their six-game road trip in Utah to take on the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center tonight. The Stars are looking to make it up to their fans who stayed up to watch the Stars on Tuesday night as they struggled against Anaheim. Tonight's energy level was a completely different story as you had Jason Robertson (squints eyes) checking players into the boards. The Stars would go on to lose 2-1 as they went 2-3-1 on their longest road trip of the year.

I don't know what to say about the shot that went off Oettinger's mask and into the back of the net. Sometimes puck luck is on your side, and other nights it's not. However, I thought the energy the Stars brought tonight was light-years better than the energy that was on Tuesday night. Sometimes a goaltender can be on his game, and Karel Vejmelka was on it tonight. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's game in Utah.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Mammoth Recap: 4. Physicality was evident tonight

I don't know if any words were exchanged in the tunnels before the game tonight, but Dallas looked like they wanted the Mammoth's throat in the first period. I'm sure Bill Guerin did a double-take when Jason Robertson sent a player into the boards. I don't know why this is such an issue: the Stars are physical in one game, yet in the next, they are shy about hitting. Glen needs to work with this team about being physical in consecutive games.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Mammoth Recap: 3. Petro stopped skating

The one thing I sometimes hate about hockey players is that they will stop skating for a brief second without checking their surroundings. Alexander Petrovic decided to stop skating, and Nick Schmaltz flew by him to tap the puck into the net past Oettinger. I understand if a player needs to slow down to take a breather, but check your surroundings first. Unfortunately, that was the reason the Stars went 2-4 on the road trip. Thank you, Winnipeg Jets, for punishing the Minnesota Wild tonight.

Tough one for Dallas, giving up a goal with 7 seconds left in the middle frame. Utah off the rush and Schmaltz tips it in. pic.twitter.com/VzIVhc1dpM — Robert Tiffin (@RobertTiffin) January 16, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Mammoth Recap: 2. Defense stepped up without Miro in the lineup

Don't worry, folks, Miro Heiskanen will be back in the lineup on Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Lightning. However, the Stars' defense really stepped up its game without him in the lineup tonight. Esa Lindell made a highlight play, preventing a highlight-reel Michigan goal attempt on Oettinger tonight—just brilliant decisions by the Stars' defensemen without their leader in the lineup. Going 1-1 without Miro in the lineup is something Dallas will take any season.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Mammoth Recap: 1. Jake Oettinger looking sharp

Oettinger looked excellent tonight against the Mammoth. The Stars went on the penalty kill early in the game, and Oettinger tracked the puck and shut down any scoring chances. The one thing I would love to see Glen do with him now is give him more consecutive starts. I know DeSmith is having a good season, but I want to see Oettinger get ready in case he's needed in Italy. Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon would be a great opponent to face as you get prepared for the Olympics.