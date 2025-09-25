The Dallas Stars play their final preseason game against the Minnesota Wild

Well, today has been a whirlwind of news surrounding the Dallas Stars and their organization. First off, the fact that Jamie Benn is going to be out for the first month of the season with a collapsed lung is something I didn't have on my bingo card when I woke up. That's something that will hinder the Stars when the season starts in a couple of weeks. However, I know the Stars are going to move heaven and earth to play for their captain.

Tonight's game against the Minnesota Wild got interesting for all the right reasons. There is a temporary open roster spot, and several hungry prospects are looking to fill that void while making an impression on Glenn Gulutzan. Justin Hryckowian is one of those players that I'll be keeping an eye on tonight as the Stars take the ice in their first preseason road game. Here are the three keys to tonight's game against the Minnesota Wild.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 3. Go win the game for Jamie

I know Jamie Benn is feeling down right now because he's going to have to miss the first month of the season, and he wants not to let his team down. The Stars have so many good prospects to fill his absence that the team's prospects need to play to win tonight to show Jamie that everything will be all right in his absence. I want to see these young bucks go out there and win one for their captain tonight. I'm sure he will be relieved if the Stars can win the game tonight on the road.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 2. All eyes on the prospects

The prospects are going to be playing out of their minds tonight since there's a temporarily open roster spot. I know that Cedar Park is about ready to welcome the Texas Stars for their training camp shortly, so the prospects are going to do everything in their power to impress Gulutzan tonight. Arttu Hyry is one of those players who are hoping to fill that empty roster spot. It's going to be an all-out war by the prospects as they fight for that one roster spot or more playing time down in Cedar Park with the Texas Stars.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 1. Justin Hryckowian Jordan Game

What a perfect scenario for Hryckowian to prove to the Stars' coaching staff that he deserves to have that open roster spot for a month. He will get plenty of playing time tonight against the Wild. I expect him to be flying around the ice and creating scoring chances for the Stars while sending his opponents into the boards. He's the type of player the Stars need on their roster with Benn out for at least a month. Time for him to have the game of his life to prove he's ready to become an NHL player next season.