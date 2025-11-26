The Dallas Stars put a Texas-sized hole in the Edmonton oil wells tonight

The Dallas Stars traveled to Edmonton to take on the Oilers in their second-to-last game before Thanksgiving. After the first period, all I could say was bravo. What a heck of a beatdown in the first period as the Stars recorded four goals in the opening frame. The Stars would go on to win 8-3 and steal two points in Edmonton. Many Stars fans wonder why this version of the Stars didn't show up in the Western Conference Finals last season. It's a question we will never know the answer to.

What made tonight's win against the Oilers even sweeter was that they didn't need Mikko Rantanen. He was serving his one-game suspension for his boarding penalty against the Calgary Flames. Players like Nathan Bastian and Sam Steel contributed to the offense and showed the league how lethal the Stars can be. Just imagine how many goals the Stars could have scored with Rantanen in the lineup. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's win in Edmonton.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 4. Unc decided to have a first period

Jamie Benn decided to let the puck fly to begin tonight's game in the first period. He scored his 400th career goal to open the scoring and almost went on hat trick watch with a post later. If he would like to do that tomorrow night as well, i'm all for it. It would help balance out the scoring across all lines so the Stars aren't relying on the top two lines for goals this season. That's the type of energy I wanted to see him the Stars after the opening puck drop.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 3. Nathan Bastian have a night

I guess Nathan Bastian wanted to join in on the fun tonight. He showed how deep the Stars are at the forefront. Tonight felt like offensive production would decrease with Rantanen out of the lineup. However, here comes Bastian, who joined in on the scoring festivities in the first period. It just goes to show how much the scoring depth is helping out the Stars right now. I hope the Kraken are doing their homework because Dallas is heading there shortly.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 2. Another heavy work load for Mr. Miro

Thank the lord that Miro Heiskanen is used to playing a lot of minutes, because the Stars needed him tonight with Thomas Harley out. After that first goal by the Oilers, the third pairing didn't see much playing time. Heiskanen had to bail out the Stars with his elite defensive presence on the ice. Team Finland is going to have one of the best NHL defensemen on their roster for the Olympics. Hopefully, Heiskanen can have some rest tomorrow night against the Kraken.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 1. Finally at long last

Finally, Stars fans can exhale after Jamie Benn scored his 400th career goal tonight. I saw a lot of jokes on social media that the league would call in and negate the goal. However, congrats to the captain for scoring his 400th career goal tonight. It's been a long road for Benn, and he finally scored. That's going to be a goal that he will remember for years to come. Benn and the Stars will be back on the ice tomorrow night as they take on the Seattle Kraken on Thanksgiving Eve.