The Dallas Stars take on the San Jose Sharks and cancer tonight

The Dallas Stars return from their two-game East Coast road trip, earning three out of four points. That's more than I thought the Stars would be coming home with based on all the injuries that they have at the moment. Luckily, the Stars are going to get some of those players back in the next week and a half. That's going to really boost the Stars' morale as they get closer to the Christmas holidays. Apparently, the Stars already have holiday music blaring in the locker room.

Tonight is kind of a somber night, especially for my family and me. Tonight, the Dallas Stars take on the San Jose Sharks for their yearly Hockey Fights Cancer night. I hope the Stars can raise so much money for cancer research so we can finally find a cure for cancer. I also want them to have a blast by continuing their win streak and getting closer to the top of the Central Division. Here are the four keys to tonight's game against the San Jose Sharks.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Preview: 4. Do not drag your feet

The Stars can't afford to drag their feet and have a slow start against the Sharks tonight. Just because the Sharks are young and inexperienced doesn't mean they don't have the hunger to upset the Dallas Stars tonight. They are going to come out of the gate and attack Oettinger. Jake is ready to take on any surge by the Sharks, but needs that offensive cushion in case the Sharks are out for blood tonight. Get Oettinger that nice goal cushion and send the Sharks home sad.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Preview: 3. Get the bottom two lines involved

I would like to see the bottom two lines get involved in the offense tonight. I know the fourth line is typically the defensive checking line, but getting some goals from someone like Colin Blackwell would be awesome as the Stars show their offensive depth. Mavrik Bourque is another player I think could also make an impact on tonight's game. If the Stars can get goal contributions from their bottom two lines tonight, they should win tonight's game.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Preview: 2. Shut down Macklin Celebrini

The Stars need to do a good job of making sure that Macklin Celebrini doesn't get near Oettinger with the puck. He's one of the players on the Sharks who could impact the outcome of tonight's game. The Stars have Miro Heiskanen, who's up for the task of covering him on the power play and at even strength. I would also like to see the fourth line rough him up a bit just to let him know that if he wants to score, it will not come easy. Shut down Celebrini and earn two points to take over first in the Central Division.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Preview: 1. Let the robot do his thing

Jason Robertson is so close to earning a spot on Team USA if he continues the scoring streak he has. He's been on a tear as of recently, and I wouldn't be surprised if he finds himself in Italy during the Olympic break. Robertson is another player I would like to see have a career game from tonight. He's one of the most impressive players the Stars have developed, and it would be cool to see him dominate the Sharks tonight.