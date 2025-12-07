The Dallas Stars welcome one of the best dynamic duos, possibly for a final time

The Dallas Stars are one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now, below the Colorado Avalanche. Even though they are our rivals, they are having a good season as well. I know when to give respect where it's given. The Stars almost had a chance to take over the Central Division lead until Nathan MacKinnon scored in overtime against the New York Rangers. However, the Stars need to stay focused on the task at hand tonight: the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Stars are hosting one of the best dynamic duos the league has seen over the last decade: Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. I'm talking about both of these guys because this could be their previous game in Dallas in their careers. They are up there in age, and the time when you start thinking about hanging the skates up. Here are some news tidbits ahead of tonight's contest between the Dallas Stars and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Dallas Stars News: Tristian Bertucci plays hero in San Diego

Your Texas Stars are on the West Coast, taking on some teams on the road. The Stars were in San Diego on Friday night, taking on the San Diego Gulls. Bertucci had two goals, including the game-winner that helped the Stars win the game. I was a little shocked that Bertucci didn't end up playing in Barrie this season; however, he's doing well in Cedar Park with the Stars. Dallas might have a new member for the blue line blossoming before their eyes.

Dallas Stars News: Stars continue to keep pace with the Avalanche

The Stars have done a good job of keeping pace with the Colorado Avalanche despite all the injuries Dallas has endured this season. The Stars were one point back of the Avalanche until MacKinnon just had to ruin that yesterday. However, the Stars can get back within one point of the Central Division lead with a win over the Penguins in Dallas. Hopefully, Mikko Rantanen can remain out of the box and score a couple of goals tonight.

Dallas Stars News: Honoring one of the best dynamic duos ever to play the game

Tonight might be a bit sentimental for Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Both of them are up there in age and might decide to hang up the skates after the season. For all the fans that are going to the game tonight, please cheer if Malkin or Crosby score a goal. You might not see another tandem like that that has stayed with the same team throughout their careers. These two have been pillars in the game of hockey and deserve to be respected tonight if they decide to score a goal.