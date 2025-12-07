The Dallas Stars welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins to the AAC

While the Dallas Stars had a sluggish start to their last game against the San Jose Sharks, the Stars can't have that kind of start against the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight. I know the Penguins want to get Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs so they can have what could be their final shot at winning the Stanley Cup. However, the Stars have dreams and aspirations of their own of lifting the Cup. It's going to be a good matchup tonight.

The Stars are coming into tonight's game as one of the best teams in the NHL right now. Everything is going the way the Stars hope for, minus the injuries to key players. The AHL callups have filled those spots well, and the Stars might be getting Nils Lunkvist or Matt Duchene tonight. When they get inserted into the lineup, it will feel like the Stars made a trade to improve their team. Here are the four keys to tonight's matchup against the Penguins.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: 4. Let Robertson loose tonight

I feel like Jason Robertson should have one of his hockey gloves painted to look like the Infinity Gauntlet, since it's expected he will find the back of the net any night of the week. He had a pretty easy goal on the power play against the Sharks on Friday night. I want to see the Stars give him a lot of playing time so he can continue his dominance and earn his roster spot on Team USA. If the Stars give Robertson a lot of playing time, the Stars might come away with the win against the Penguins tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: 3. Fast start to the game

The Dallas Stars need a fast start to the game to have the best opportunity to beat the Penguins. They won't wait for the Stars to make the first move tonight. I expect they will be off their rockers trying to steal two points on the road. The Stars have to be prepared for players like Malkin and Crosby to make their possible final game in Dallas memorable. If the Stars are prepared and find their feet early in the first period, they have a chance to continue their point streak.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: 2. Shut down Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby is one of the best players hockey has ever seen. The fact that he remains loyal to the Penguins even though they are in a rebuild is why he has my respect. However, he's going to have to take an L in the record column tonight. Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen will do their best to keep him from adding to his 18 goals and 11 assists this season. It will be a tough assignment, but if the Stars shut down Crosby from making a difference tonight, they will continue their point streak.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: 1. Don't block the goaltender's view

What drove me insane in the game on Friday night was the Sharks blocking Jake Oettinger's vision, which led the Sharks to ruin his shootout bid. I know it's tough to move multiple bodies from in front of the net, but the Stars can't allow the Penguins to block their goaltender's vision. That will be something to watch if the Stars want to beat the Penguins. Take care of business by keeping the vision of the Stars' zone clear and taking down Crosby and the Penguins.