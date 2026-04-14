The Dallas Stars won't go far in the playoffs without these key players

The Dallas Stars begin their quest for the Stanley Cup this weekend. They will begin at the bottom of the mountain as they take on the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Dallas has a talented team, including Roope Hintz, Thomas Harley, Jake Oettinger, and others. However, it will be a very quick playoff run if these players don't show up in the first round against Minnesota. Here are four players who need to be present to move on to the second round.

Dallas Stars Playoff Performers: 4. Thomas Harley

As of right now, we don't know the status of Miro Heiskanen going into this weekend here at Blackout Dallas. He might be out for some time after twisting his knee. That's why Mr. Thomas Harley needs to be in his prime as a defenseman in the first round of the playoffs. The Stars paid him a lot of money to be the second in command if Heiskanen were to get injured or sick. That's why the Stars need Harley to show up in the first round and be the number one defenseman until Heiskanen gets back.

Dallas Stars Playoff Performers: 3. Mavrik Bourque

This one is pretty simple after his performance against the Toronto Maple Leafs last night. There's a good chance the Stars' offense could use a boost from their bottom-six players due to Hintz being out with an injury. Bourque has always stepped up when needed over the course of the season, and the Stars could use his offense to get past the Wild in the first round. While I'm sure fans don't want him to boost his resume for an offer sheet this summer, he might do it in the first round against the Wild.

Dallas Stars Playoff Performers: 2. Jason Robertson

Our second-to-last player that needs to show up is Jason Robertson. If Robertson wants the Brinks truck this summer from the Stars' organization, he needs to show up in the playoffs. We can't have a Robertson that is skating around the ice with a blank expression on his face. It would remind me too much of Quinn Hughes's expression lol. In all seriousness, I want the Stars to sign a Robertson who's explosive during the regular season and the postseason.

Dallas Stars Playoff Performers: 1. Matt Duchene

There were many conversations on social media last summer about the Stars extending Matt Duchene for an additional four seasons in Dallas. While he's a fan favorite and a leader on the ice, he just hasn't been present on offense in the postseason for Dallas. I love the charity he has, but I want to see him take over in postseason games this year. He's running on borrowed time, and he's running out of time to lift another Stanley Cup over his head. Duchene needs to get it together before he retires.